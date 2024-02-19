UFC 300 is still better than UFC 200

Geniusss
I was expecting a much better card for UFC 300 as everybody else but it's still much better than UFC 200
Back then they had Nunes vs Tate as the main event wtf, mind you Nunes wasn't even known back then, she was the challenger
Then they had this roid dude Brock Lesnar fighting after idk how long against this 40yo Hunt that was also super past his prime
And then a 40 years old much past his prime Anderson Silva
UFC 200 was horrible if you look back, UFC 300 is still fire tho hopefully it gets better
