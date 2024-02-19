UFC 300 is still better than UFC 200

Tweak896 said: For 200 they set it up as Conor/Nate, then DC/Jones. Last minute pulled a rabbit out of their hat and made Brock/Hunt and Silva/DC. Which I would say Brock/Silva/DC >> than the guys fighting now. Who do you think is a bigger name than those guys? I think even Anderson Silva is bigger than anyone in 300. 300 hasn't happened, what if Pereira is injured? What fights can possibly be made as backup? Click to expand...

UFC 300 is definitely looking like a great card, but man I wish they took a couple of the wmma fights off.Add a couple more banger fights and it has the potential to be the most entertaining card of all time. Where is Dom Cruz? TJ Dillashaw?Throw them against some mid-level guys who'll scrap, and this card would be strait gold.Fans forget that Anderson sold 1mil buys against an otherwise largely unknown Chris Weidman at UFC 168, by the end of his run he was a huge star, bigger than anyone active today besides Conor (if we consider him active). At a certain point, everyone had to tune in to watch Silva fights. He also did 900k in one of the Sonnen fights, it doesn't seem like those kinds of numbers are being touched today.