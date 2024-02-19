UFC 300 is still better than UFC 200

I was expecting a much better card for UFC 300 as everybody else but it's still much better than UFC 200

Back then they had Nunes vs Tate as the main event wtf, mind you Nunes wasn't even known back then, she was the challenger

Then they had this roid dude Brock Lesnar fighting after idk how long against this 40yo Hunt that was also super past his prime
And then a 40 years old much past his prime Anderson Silva

UFC 200 was horrible if you look back, UFC 300 is still fire tho hopefully it gets better
 
For 200 they set it up as Conor/Nate, then DC/Jones. Last minute pulled a rabbit out of their hat and made Brock/Hunt and Silva/DC. Which I would say Brock/Silva/DC >> than the guys fighting now. Who do you think is a bigger name than those guys? I think even Anderson Silva is bigger than anyone in 300. 300 hasn't happened, what if Pereira is injured? What fights can possibly be made as backup?
 
UFC 300 is definitely looking like a great card, but man I wish they took a couple of the wmma fights off.


Add a couple more banger fights and it has the potential to be the most entertaining card of all time. Where is Dom Cruz? TJ Dillashaw?

Throw them against some mid-level guys who'll scrap, and this card would be strait gold.

Fans forget that Anderson sold 1mil buys against an otherwise largely unknown Chris Weidman at UFC 168, by the end of his run he was a huge star, bigger than anyone active today besides Conor (if we consider him active). At a certain point, everyone had to tune in to watch Silva fights. He also did 900k in one of the Sonnen fights, it doesn't seem like those kinds of numbers are being touched today.
 
Last edited:
300 has a few good piss/smoke breaks with the WMMA fights. So it will help make the event better the more intoxicated we get before the main card hits. Im sure we will all be crazed and jazzed up for the card come fight day.
 
Anderson Silva was way past his prime, he had already popped put for roids back then and with that broken leg, he also was fighting in a weightclass that wasn't even his, bacl them there was no hype behind it whatsoever

And Brock Lesnar, come on now...

They only have 1 wmma fight in the main card and it's gonna be a banger, it's with Weili
Then in the prelims they have Holm vs Harrison which is not as bad for a prelims

If anything in UFC 200 they have a wmma fight as the main event
 
They only have 1 wmma fight in the main card and it's gonna be a banger, it's with Weili
Then in the prelims they have Holm vs Harrison which is not as bad for a prelims

If anything in UFC 200 they have a wmma fight as the main event
the card hasn't happened yet, 200 lost DC vs Jones

if that happens with 300 main event, were right back to having a WMMA main eventing 300
 
what a shitshow

put on Brock knowing the dude is gonna be roided out and the result ends up being a no contest

the evolution of UFC on display lol
 
Agreed. Just needs to stay intact. 200 with DC/Jones and Conor/Nate 2 was also looking great.
 
Anderson would have won if he trained for the fight. He may have even won if the fight went on longer.
 
if it delivers then it can go down as one of the best cards ever. however if every fight is a full 15/25 miute decision point fight. then its gonna be flammed all over the place. just be thankful there are fights we get to watch. 100/200/300/303 who gives a shit what UFC it is, if you love fights just be thankful you get to enjoy your passion. to think it needs to be more special than any other PPV event is retarded. should it be betterthan a fight night? absolutely. should it be be better than any other PPV? absolutely not. its a fucking number.
 
It frustrates me how many people are ignoring this. Yeah, she went on to be wmma GOAT, that doesn't make her fight more meaningful to those of us who were watching in 2016. It was a substandard main event, Pereira v Hill is without question much better. Former champ who never lost the belt v current champ. 2 exciting strikers. It's going to be crazy.
 
