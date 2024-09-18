Realizing how you're old

Back when I was a little kid, I remember my mom got upset when I told her to come watch an old band on TV, thinking it was from her "era." It was Mr. Sandman.







She got upset and said that it's not from her time. It was for people older than her. Her bands were the monkees







I always remember that moment. As a young kid, I associated her with everything that was old. Humphrey Bogart, Nat King Cole, Clark Gable, etc.. But I only realized much later on that there was such a huge gap.



Not too long ago, this similar situation happened to me. I was listening to Metallica and a young relative thought it was the Beatles. She associated my era with a band decades before I was even born.



Sometimes I'm walking and see an older guy on the street and realize that guy is in his 30s... and I'm in my 40s. For a second, I always see myself as a young guy until reality sets in