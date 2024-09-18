Realizing how you're old

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,332
Reaction score
8,210
Back when I was a little kid, I remember my mom got upset when I told her to come watch an old band on TV, thinking it was from her "era." It was Mr. Sandman.



She got upset and said that it's not from her time. It was for people older than her. Her bands were the monkees



I always remember that moment. As a young kid, I associated her with everything that was old. Humphrey Bogart, Nat King Cole, Clark Gable, etc.. But I only realized much later on that there was such a huge gap.

Not too long ago, this similar situation happened to me. I was listening to Metallica and a young relative thought it was the Beatles. She associated my era with a band decades before I was even born.

Sometimes I'm walking and see an older guy on the street and realize that guy is in his 30s... and I'm in my 40s. For a second, I always see myself as a young guy until reality sets in
 
My dad told me he started realizing it when he sat down to read the newspaper and started noticing he knew more and more of the people dying in the obituaries.

I feel it (turning 35 soon) when I realize how much the world I grew up in has changed and how different things are now.
 
Probably my grey beard. I still have a full head of dirty blonde hair, but my beard is grey as fuck, lol. And i dont shave it. Its nice and soft. My wife loves it when i go to town down town. Nah mean.
 
80b0af1e5d64d3a29d0f290909ace6d5.jpg


:(
 
definitely when i started seeing gray in my beard. also when the music i listened to in my teens became classics that the younger generation of today listen to.
 
Spam On Rye said:
Started feeling old when everything in pop culture got ghey.
Click to expand...

pop culture has always been kind of ghey though, hasn't it? lol, i don't know. there has always been a niche for it somewhere in pop it seems.
 
I noticed when I went to go jerk off one day and I took a nap instead.















I jerked off when I woke up though lol
 
IIIIIIII said:
pop culture has always been kind of ghey though, hasn't it? lol, i don't know. there has always been a niche for it somewhere in pop it seems.
Click to expand...
You are correct sir but we had shame at one point and the shit was more covert.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,573
Messages
56,204,247
Members
175,107
Latest member
AntMcQueen

Share this page

Back
Top