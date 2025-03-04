How young would you get your baby's ears pierced?

fingercuffs
There's a woman on my local FBook group asking for recommendations to get her 2 month old baby's ears pierced.
When told she's being selfish and it's cruel she went berserk at everyone talking about circumcision.
2 months old for a cosmetic procedure is too young when it's painful for a baby who doesn't understand why, right? I had plastic surgery on my ears when I was 8 but I was old enough to know what was going on by then.
