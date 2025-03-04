  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How young would you get your baby's ears pierced?

There's a woman on my local FBook group asking for recommendations to get her 2 month old baby's ears pierced.

When told she's being selfish and it's cruel she went berserk at everyone talking about circumcision.

2 months old for a cosmetic procedure is too young when it's painful for a baby who doesn't understand why, right? I had plastic surgery on my ears when I was 8 but I was old enough to know what was going on by then.
 
I think my daughter was less than a year old. Her grandma did it as she had a piercing gun in her clinic.
 
giphy.gif

You had Spock ears?
 
The moment that little bitch slides outta her mama's bloody squirrel, she's already gonna be crying anyways
 
It stings for literally seconds, its less “painful” than diaper rash. This sounds exactly like something FB experts would grandstand against.
 
