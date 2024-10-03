Rate the Card: UFC 309

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
7,633
Reaction score
13,488
(Bout Order Unofficial)

UFC 309:
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler II
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
Karine Silva vs Viviane Araujo
Carlos Prates vs Randy Brown

Nikita Krylov vs Azamat Murzakanov
Chris Weidman vs Erik Anders
Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee
Veronica Hardy vs Eduara Maura

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

I'll give it a 7.5, mainly for Charles + depth. Jones/Stipe will probably be more intriguing come fight night, but for now I'm a bit flaccid on it.

What say you?
 
its ok

im just ready for jon to get his fight over with so he can retire and the division can move on. if stipe wins... idk dana might book a rematch and trilogy between them.

chandler doesn't deserve the oliveira rematch but it is what it is. hopefully charles smokes him and makes it looks easier than last time.

Craig vs Nickal is interesting. happy to see nickal actually taking on some risk for once

not gonna watch the other fights
 
JoeRowe said:
(Bout Order Unofficial)

UFC 309:
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler II
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
Karine Silva vs Viviane Araujo
Carlos Prates vs Randy Brown

Nikita Krylov vs Azamat Murzakanov
Chris Weidman vs Erik Anders
Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee
Veronica Hardy vs Eduara Maura

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

I'll give it a 7.5, mainly for Charles + depth. Jones/Stipe will probably be more intriguing come fight night, but for now I'm a bit flaccid on it.

What say you?
Click to expand...

Main event has been coming for a long time. It's kinda been blown out of all proportion, but I'll give the main event a good 7/10. It's overshadowed by other potential fights for Jon Jones, and the fact Stipe is retiring win, lose, or draw, but hopefully the fight itself will be fun!

Charles-Chandler II is a bit... again, not quite working perfectly in terms of hype and momentum, so I'll give that a 7/10 too. The fight actually should be a banger, but we've seen this fight before, there's not really a good reason to expect Chandler to look great after so long out and the fact Charles is a bit of a nightmare match up for him anyway. The intrigue is if Charles' levels start to drop given all the wars, but that's not a positive reason to look forward to this one. 7/10 is right.

Main card is actually pretty good in that Karine and Carlos Prates both look like very promising prospects. Bo Nickal a little overhyped, perhaps, but it's a BIG test for him against Paul Craig. 3 interesting fights featuring 3 fighters with real upwards momentum facing off against 3 opponents who could easily derail any one of them and provide stylistic challenges that shouldn't be boring. Main card gets a 9/10 for me. Yes, 9.

Prelim card is okay. Krylov vs Murzakanov is actually pretty high level, Martinez vs McGhee is an interesting one, probably a step too far for McGhee though, Weidman-Anders I have absolutely no interest in, that's a dud, Hardy vs Eduarda, I can't remember who Eduarda is to be honest. I'll give it a solid 6.5/10 carried mainly by Krylov-Murza, even though they're both alphabet soupers who most casuals will never have heard of.

Miller-Jackson should be super fun, Gall vs Brahimaj less so, early prelims get 6/10 just because it's one hit, one miss, neither relevant in any way.

As a percentage I've therefore scored it 71 %, but let's be real: it's a solid 7/10 card. There's room to be more cynical and deduct another point if you really aren't interested in the number of 'legacy' fights, but that's too harsh for me.
 
6. Top 3 I want to see but not even hyped for those really. The main and co main would have been better if it was 2+ years ago.
 
JoeRowe said:
(Bout Order Unofficial)

UFC 309:
Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler II
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
Karine Silva vs Viviane Araujo
Carlos Prates vs Randy Brown

Nikita Krylov vs Azamat Murzakanov
Chris Weidman vs Erik Anders
Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee
Veronica Hardy vs Eduara Maura

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

I'll give it a 7.5, mainly for Charles + depth. Jones/Stipe will probably be more intriguing come fight night, but for now I'm a bit flaccid on it.

What say you?
Click to expand...
"but for now I'm a bit flaccid......"

I think there are pills for that problem.
 
pretty solid by today's standards. at least i recognize most of the names.
 
I’ll go 6.5-7 somewhere in there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Matchmaking UFC 309-314
Replies
15
Views
670
Subline
Subline
JoeRowe
Matchmaking the Rest of the 2024 Schedule
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Hdfi
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,692
Messages
56,276,907
Members
175,142
Latest member
d_smitty90

Share this page

Back
Top