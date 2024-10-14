News Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle set for UFC 310 on December 7th

Who wins?

sonhow said:
Why scrap Prates vs Brown if neither was injured?
Anyway this is a good fight but that Prates vs Magny is not.
They don’t want to really risk Prates losing just yet - they’d rather he got a highlight against a semi-washed clinch fighter with a name then get in a war with a slick technical outfighter (even if chinny and inconsistent, he’s very fast dangerous) with less name value.

UFC matchmaking sometimes more about building stars than putting on sick fights/balanced matchup.
 
Battle has more grit than Brown. Battles slow though, Brown could catch Bartle early.
 
Battle is winning me over. Hope he gets another violent finish.
 
Tough fight to pick -- I'm going with Brown due to experience but I'll probably be wrong... which in turn means I'm going for Battle? I guess I'm on the fence...
 
MMA_AZ said:
So you probably like Colby and Chael if you think these two are unlikable
Eh, yes and no.

It's obviously all subjective, but I've never liked Randy Brown('s personality) much, although it's improved on me lately. On the other hand I thought Battle was a chill guy, but found his "newfound personal" the other week cringy as fuck. And they are both, currently, middle-of-the-pack.
. . . . And I've always, since first encountering either of them, absolutely hated both Chael and (worse imo) Colby's schticks.
 
