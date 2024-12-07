  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

DO NOT BET Good Dog UFC 310 Edition

helax

helax

This thread is for the general discussion of the event Good Dog UFC 310 Edition. Please add to the discussion here.

Like cheering for the underdogs but hate losing that sweet vcash on em?

Below are the 14 dogs for the UFC 310 card.

Pick 7 out of the 14 you feel have the best chance of pulling the upset and post em ITT.

Kai Asakura 220
Ian Machado Garry 340
Alexander Volkov 310
Kron Gracie 600
Dooho Choi 115
Anthony Smith 340
Vicente Luque 138
Aljamain Sterling 205
Randy Brown 160
Eryk Anders -105
Cody Durden 146
Max Griffin 114
Clay Guida 750
Lukasz Brzeski 430
 
Let’s get doggy wit it.


Alexander Volkov 310
Dooho Choi 115
Aljamain Sterling 205
Randy Brown 160
Eryk Anders -105
Cody Durden 146
Max Griffin 114


And a happy 75th birthday to one of my absolute favorite musicians ever, Tom Waits!

 
Kai Asakura 220
Ian Machado Garry 340
Dooho Choi 115
Anthony Smith 340
Vicente Luque 138
Aljamain Sterling 205
Max Griffin 114

NH7smto.gif
 
Kai Asakura 220
Aljamain Sterling 205
Randy Brown 160
Eryk Anders -105
Cody Durden 146
Max Griffin 114
Lukasz Brzeski 430
 
