CatchtheseHands said: I think the UFC just finds another fight entirely now outside of WW. Not a chance in hell they are going to have Ian Garry fight Shavkat and have it headline. They want to save the card, not sink it.

It's asking way too much to put an entirely new fight together on 3 weeks notice. Situations like Pereira vs Prochazka 2 being made on short notice are incredibly rare.Garry is in camp to fight Buckley & Rakhmonov stayed training for the possibility of staying on 310, that's the easiest fight to put together. Also neither guy would be compromising on a training camp like any other new fighters would be if they were fighting in a few weeks when they weren't expecting to.