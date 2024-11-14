  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Rakhmonov vs Usman NOT happening at UFC 310

Somewhere Belal cried out in despair.
 
svmr_db said:
They should just pull Garry out of the fight vs Buckley set for Dec 14th & have him fight Shavkat for an interim on Dec 7th instead.
I think the UFC just finds another fight entirely now outside of WW. Not a chance in hell they are going to have Ian Garry fight Shavkat and have it headline. They want to save the card, not sink it.
 
payton said:
Might be too early aka you have to pay me
Also I haven't seen a single source from the UFC say they're actually willing to do an interim title. I agree with you that Usman probably wants a lot more money for saving the event, and an interim title on the line.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I think the UFC just finds another fight entirely now outside of WW. Not a chance in hell they are going to have Ian Garry fight Shavkat and have it headline. They want to save the card, not sink it.
It's asking way too much to put an entirely new fight together on 3 weeks notice. Situations like Pereira vs Prochazka 2 being made on short notice are incredibly rare.

Garry is in camp to fight Buckley & Rakhmonov stayed training for the possibility of staying on 310, that's the easiest fight to put together. Also neither guy would be compromising on a training camp like any other new fighters would be if they were fighting in a few weeks when they weren't expecting to.
 
svmr_db said:
That feeling when they announce Pantoja vs Asukara as the main event:

<6>
At the very least that's an entertaining fight.

As an Usman fan I wasn't looking forward to him getting mauled by Shavkat. Yeah he arguably beat Chimaev but Shavkat is a whole different fighter, better on the feet though not a phenomenal wrestler, and Usman's offensive wrestling has fallen off a cliff due to age and injuries.

It's pretty hard for me not to look at the Usman who fought Leon in the third fight, and has only gotten older, and think he gets torched.
 
We could get the most stacked Aussie card of all time..

Dricus vs Khamzat
Belal vs Shavkat

On the same card
 
Bro if they offer a title shot on a 3 fight losing streak, it shouldn't matter if they pull you out of the crowd to fight that night.

I was expecting a "They never offered it to me". Usman saying "It's too soon" is a wtf to me.

This is an egregious duck imo.
 
Bring Carlos Prates to fight Buckley in Tampa and have Garry fight Rakhmonov one week earlier

giphy.webp
 
