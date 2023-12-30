Rabbit Hole Tavern- A safe place to complain about your spouse or partner

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,363
Reaction score
2,338
So we love them but they drive us nuts.

Feel free to post a complaint about your significant other, or lack of having a significant other and the old gray hare bartender Toasty $ Rabbit will give you a shoulder to cry on or maybe a smack across the chops and some tough love advice.....

Here I'll start off. Love the missus but she'll cook up a spectacular gourmet type meal and before I can even get a scoop in my paw, she'll tell me why it is gonna suck..."Oh I overcooked the carrots and I put too much salt on the carrots, and the other carrot recipe didn't work at all." Drives me nuts... I've told her, look let me just get a bite in before you tell me it sucks and the meals are usually spectacular so no need do denigrate them but alas.....

So fire away and make sure you tip your bartender at the end of the night.
 
WOWZA! Everyone else's spouse or partner is perfect?

Nobody else's wife comes home with Mocha Frappuccinos from Starbucks that her and the kid are smothered in whipped cream and gulpping down in front of me and says "i was gonna get you one but I thought you wouldn't want it?"

I'm surprised but happy for all of you and your perfect unions...
 
Last edited:
Texan6533 said:
We know a trap when we see one. Wives eyes and ears are everywhere…..
Click to expand...
Haven't you figured out how to hide your passwords and delete you history like a true sherdog hero?
 
CrazyN8 said:
I tell my kids once you put something online it's there forever in some form. I take that advice to heart.
Click to expand...
Yups

But these are all things I've talked to her about and believe you me she has a list of shit that I do that drives her nuts... yet we've been together and faithful and happy for many many many years so i ain't skeered but some of y'all might be...
 
emefer said:
My wife doesn’t honor my privacy. Just the other day she barged into my man cave and caught me masturbating



































































With a carrot in my butt
Click to expand...
why would you waste a perfectly good carrot?
 
Since the pandemic, my wife has worked a hybrid schedule. Therefore, on the days that she is working from her home office, in between zoom meetings, she finds projects that need to be done.

It's been expensive. But, we have removed trees, replaced the roof, added a fence, completely redone the front yard, painted the house (plus a separate touch-up job), and today I'll be clearing land in the rain to prepare building raised beds next weekend.

Now, she wants to update the bathrooms. I'm not sure what that means. The current bathroom technology seems to work fine.
 
Fluffernutter said:
Since the pandemic, my wife has worked a hybrid schedule. Therefore, on the days that she is working from her home office, in between zoom meetings, she finds projects that need to be done.

It's been expensive. But, we have removed trees, replaced the roof, added a fence, completely redone the front yard, painted the house (plus a separate touch-up job), and today I'll be clearing land in the rain to prepare building raised beds next weekend.

Now, she wants to update the bathrooms. I'm not sure what that means. The current bathroom technology seems to work fine.
Click to expand...
I feel you....we've been trying to find a place to move to, since we decided to move my wife has decided we need to spend ridiculous amounts of time and money fixing up the place we live in now.....I'm busting my ass making the place lovely for the next people...and no i don't believe we'll get it all back in the sales price.
 
toasty said:
I feel you....we've been trying to find a place to move to, since we decided to move my wife has decided we need to spend ridiculous amounts of time and money fixing up the place we live in now.....I'm busting my ass making the place lovely for the next people...and no i don't believe we'll get it all back in the sales price.
Click to expand...
Yeah. I was hoping to put this effort into the home as we get older. Like, when the kids are off at college and we can sell and downsize.
 
toasty said:
I feel you....we've been trying to find a place to move to, since we decided to move my wife has decided we need to spend ridiculous amounts of time and money fixing up the place we live in now.....I'm busting my ass making the place lovely for the next people...and no i don't believe we'll get it all back in the sales price.
Click to expand...
Average return on investment of most renovations is $0.65 per dollar spent.

So statistically, you are probably right.

Of course there are ways to beat the odds, if you know what your are doing and particularly if you are not paying labor costs.

Spending "ridiculous amounts of money"
Yikes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,778
Messages
56,007,172
Members
175,031
Latest member
krzyboxer

Share this page

Back
Top