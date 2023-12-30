Rabbit Hole Tavern- A safe place to complain about your spouse or partner

So we love them but they drive us nuts.



Feel free to post a complaint about your significant other, or lack of having a significant other and the old gray hare bartender Toasty $ Rabbit will give you a shoulder to cry on or maybe a smack across the chops and some tough love advice.....



Here I'll start off. Love the missus but she'll cook up a spectacular gourmet type meal and before I can even get a scoop in my paw, she'll tell me why it is gonna suck..."Oh I overcooked the carrots and I put too much salt on the carrots, and the other carrot recipe didn't work at all." Drives me nuts... I've told her, look let me just get a bite in before you tell me it sucks and the meals are usually spectacular so no need do denigrate them but alas.....



So fire away and make sure you tip your bartender at the end of the night.