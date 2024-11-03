Questionable Decision

I thought Rose won rounds 1,2, 4. All Erin did was lay and pray in 3 and 5., causing no significant damage.
 
fortheo said:
Erin outhustled rose in round 4 by a significant margin. Rose didn't land anything significant enough to outweigh the fact that Erin was nearly doubling her up in strikes landed and had a minute of control.
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
 
With the roster on that card the UFC clearly didn't want to be there either
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Rose mentally broke after the 3rd round, you could see in the corner she didn’t want to be in there fighting, she was just going through the motions at that point.

Pretty easy fight to score, clear 48-47 for Erin.
Saw the same thing.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
It was competitive. You can argue that rose was landing the cleaner strikes, but there wasn't enough pop on them to outweigh the much busier erin in my opinion. I think part of what sways some people in Rose's favor is she just looks better striking than erin, but erin was out landing rose by a fair amount that round and kept rose pressed on the cage for a minute.
 
fortheo said:
It was competitive. You can argue that rose was landing the cleaner strikes, but there wasn't enough pop on them to outweigh the much busier erin in my opinion. I think part of what sways some people in Rose's favor is she just looks better striking than erin, but erin was out landing rose by a fair amount that round and kept rose pressed on the cage for a minute.
Erin WAY outlanded her in the round.​

Erin /Rose
RD1 19 of 68 - 27% 30 of 61 - 49%
RD2 25 of 67 - 37% 23 of 65 - 35%
RD3 11 of 28 - 39% 9 of 21 - 42%
RD4 40 of 93 - 43% 25 of 79 - 31%
RD5 15 of 25 - 60% 7 of 19 - 36%
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
Tbf the Sherdog staff PBP is an echo chamber I’ve seen them all agree on some insane stuff
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
Exact same experience, based on the play by play here I was convinced it was easily Rose 49-46 or 48-47, so I was expecting robbery threads. The PBP people fooled me with all their exciting adjectives I guess
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
They must've been drinking whatever DC was drinking, because he was talking about how great Rose was doing right before they showed the strike count and it was 23 to Erin/13 to Rose like halfway through the round.
 
