Questionable Decision

Mohawk Banditó said: My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision Click to expand...

It was competitive. You can argue that rose was landing the cleaner strikes, but there wasn't enough pop on them to outweigh the much busier erin in my opinion. I think part of what sways some people in Rose's favor is she just looks better striking than erin, but erin was out landing rose by a fair amount that round and kept rose pressed on the cage for a minute.