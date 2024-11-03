Questionable Decision

DaysOfThunder
I thought Rose won rounds 1,2, 4. All Erin did was lay and pray in 3 and 5., causing no significant damage.
stats dont mean anythingRose lost the last 3 rounds clearly
She has a ton of fanboys on here that will pretend she won any round where she didn't get blown out but she clearly wilted and lost the last 3 rounds and the stats back it up
http://www.ufcstats.com/fight-details/18729b11614406bf
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decisionErin outhustled rose in round 4 by a significant margin. Rose didn't land anything significant enough to outweigh the fact that Erin was nearly doubling her up in strikes landed and had a minute of control.
Saw the same thing.Rose mentally broke after the 3rd round, you could see in the corner she didn’t want to be in there fighting, she was just going through the motions at that point.
Pretty easy fight to score, clear 48-47 for Erin.
Apparently they do since stupid Rose lost the fight.stats dont mean anything
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
It was competitive. You can argue that rose was landing the cleaner strikes, but there wasn't enough pop on them to outweigh the much busier erin in my opinion. I think part of what sways some people in Rose's favor is she just looks better striking than erin, but erin was out landing rose by a fair amount that round and kept rose pressed on the cage for a minute.
Tbf the Sherdog staff PBP is an echo chamber I’ve seen them all agree on some insane stuffMy stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
Exact same experience, based on the play by play here I was convinced it was easily Rose 49-46 or 48-47, so I was expecting robbery threads. The PBP people fooled me with all their exciting adjectives I guessMy stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision
My stream was pretty shitty (purely a problem with my ISP, not because the stream was ill-gotten or anything and I will take no further questions, officer) so I missed round 4 and came back to the Sherdog PBP to see Rose winning it unanimously, so I was pretty shocked by the decision