Media Joe Rogan Thinks Umar WON Fight vs Merab

Im down w/ the Nurmagomedovs since day #1 no cap

But You can tell watching the last half of the 5th round that Merab has taken this fight.

Umar ALMOST won until that happened. But its very easy to see that he didnt.
 
Live, I had the last 3 for Merab, and I didn't even question it when Bruce was about to read the decision. You know sometimes you're like "which judge(s) are going to fuck this one up?" But it was a no doubter, really.

Statistics can always be stated and manipulated to say whatever you want them to say. (i.e. the significant strikes and control time listed in the tweet):
  • Does that mean that the figures are completely relevant/accurate or indicate that Umar won that round - no.
  • Could I change my mind that Umar did win the 3rd round, if I watched it again - yes.
 
Actually no he didn't, the words "Umar won the fight vs merab" Never came out of his mouth.

Actually no he didn't, the words "Umar won the fight vs merab" Never came out of his mouth.

TS, If you're going to push a narative for your boy umar, Don't post a video of the person saying the opposite of what you're claiming in your thread title. He LITERALLY (not figuratively) said he can see how a judge would score that round for Umar. Never said that he himself would score the round for umar, Never said that the judges SHOULD have scored it for Umar. This thread comes across as just a deep pathetic reach for someone who can't accept that Umar lost.
 
It was a close round as far as statistics go, but when you watch it, like I just did in isolation, there's not much question. Umar had more control time? But it was all wall and stall. Umar had more strikes? I wasn't counting, but it certainly didn't feel like it. Must have been counting all those blocked body kicks. Also a bunch of low kicks. He was doing a lot of picking shots while on the backfoot. Meanwhile, Merab's strikes were almost entirely punches to the head while coming forward.

That stuff ain't equal.
 
NoSmilez said:
I don't like Rogan but they cut the clip short. He was saying it was close. He also gave props to Merab for more takedowns and moving forward.
Yeah, he said it was close, added the full clip it finally found it.
He said Umar won rounds 1,2 and can see judges giving round 3 to him due to damage. Essentially saying he won the fight cause 3>2.
RockyLockridge said:
Actually no he didn't, the words "Umar won the fight vs merab" Never came out of his mouth.

TS, If you're going to push a narative for your boy umar, Don't post a video of the person saying the opposite of what you're claiming in your thread title. He LITERALLY (not figuratively) said he can see how a judge would score that round for Umar. Never said that he himself would, Never said that the judges SHOULD have scored it for Umar. This thread comes across as just a deep pathetic reach for someone who can't accept that Umar lost.
Huh? I actually thought Merab won?
I just wanted to post an alternative view from Rogan as i'd say it was one of the more interesting fights of the year so far.

I posted the whole clip: Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says round 3 was close but can "see judges giving round 3 to Umar" essentially saying he won the fight lol.
 
Black9 said:
Yeah, he said it was close, the full clip updated it finally found it.
He said Umar won rounds 1,2 and can see round 3 going to him as well due to damage and Merab got more TD's but..

Huh? I actually thought Merab won? lol
I just wanted to post an alternative view from Rogan as i'd say it was one of the more interesting fights of the year so far.

I posted the whole clip: Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says round 3 was close but can "see judges giving round 3 to Umar" due to damage over TD's that didn't do much.
Okay then you're click baiting either way because joe rogan never said that.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Okay then you're click baiting either way because joe rogan never said that.
if Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says he see's judges giving him round 3 he's essentially saying Umar won the fight... But i'll change it to "thinks" instead of "says" i suppose if we want it to deal with extreme semantics lol.
 
Black9 said:
if Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says he see's judges giving him round 3 he's essentially saying Umar won the fight... But i'll change it to "thinks" instead of "says" i suppose if we want it to deal with semantics lol.
lmao you do that, Even though this updated statement STILL isn't true based on what joe is saying but whatever
 
