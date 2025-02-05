Actually no he didn't, the words "Umar won the fight vs merab" Never came out of his mouth.



TS, If you're going to push a narative for your boy umar, Don't post a video of the person saying the opposite of what you're claiming in your thread title. He LITERALLY (not figuratively) said he can see how a judge would score that round for Umar. Never said that he himself would score the round for umar, Never said that the judges SHOULD have scored it for Umar. This thread comes across as just a deep pathetic reach for someone who can't accept that Umar lost.