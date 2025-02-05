Millions of frustrated incels unfortunately.Who cares what Joe Rogan thinks?
Who cares what Joe Rogan thinks? He is no more knowledgeable that a slightly above average Sherdogger.
might as well save some time and drop the last three words hereJoe's an idiot when scoring fights
Yeah, he said it was close, added the full clip it finally found it.I don't like Rogan but they cut the clip short. He was saying it was close. He also gave props to Merab for more takedowns and moving forward.
Huh? I actually thought Merab won?Actually no he didn't, the words "Umar won the fight vs merab" Never came out of his mouth.
TS, If you're going to push a narative for your boy umar, Don't post a video of the person saying the opposite of what you're claiming in your thread title. He LITERALLY (not figuratively) said he can see how a judge would score that round for Umar. Never said that he himself would, Never said that the judges SHOULD have scored it for Umar. This thread comes across as just a deep pathetic reach for someone who can't accept that Umar lost.
Okay then you're click baiting either way because joe rogan never said that.Yeah, he said it was close, the full clip updated it finally found it.
He said Umar won rounds 1,2 and can see round 3 going to him as well due to damage and Merab got more TD's but..
Huh? I actually thought Merab won? lol
I just wanted to post an alternative view from Rogan as i'd say it was one of the more interesting fights of the year so far.
I posted the whole clip: Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says round 3 was close but can "see judges giving round 3 to Umar" due to damage over TD's that didn't do much.
if Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says he see's judges giving him round 3 he's essentially saying Umar won the fight... But i'll change it to "thinks" instead of "says" i suppose if we want it to deal with extreme semantics lol.Okay then you're click baiting either way because joe rogan never said that.
lmao you do that, Even though this updated statement STILL isn't true based on what joe is saying but whateverif Rogan says Umar won rounds 1,2 and says he see's judges giving him round 3 he's essentially saying Umar won the fight... But i'll change it to "thinks" instead of "says" i suppose if we want it to deal with semantics lol.