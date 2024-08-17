Question for Strickland Fans, or anyone who is a non-hater

Serious replies appreciated
If you're Sean Strickland himself, or a fan of Strickland, who do you want to win tonight, and why ?
If it's a different answer for Strickland himself, or yourself, give both answers.
I am leaning towards DDP, simply because Sean probably feels like there's unfinished business there.
 
Rather see Strickland rack up another win before a title shot, not a fan of winning 1 fight after losing title to get another shot. There's a reason no one likes Colby for it.
 
I wouldn't mind seeing him run it back with DDP. It was a very close fight. Dricus edged it out by being a bit more active. If Sean ups his pace a bit, it could go the other way.
 
I feel like it's more likely he gets a title fight if Izzy wins than DDP

I think there will be more hype and intrigue surrounding the Izzy rematch
 
DDP.
Their fight was very close and somewhat controversial; Dana White thinks Strickland won, so the likelihood of him getting the next title shot is higher.
 
I’d like to see the Izzy rematch. Sean’s tactical style gave him many problems
 
Sean really won't care. He knows what worked against Izzy, and to beat DDP he has to do much more than just spar to take back the title.
 
Sean's win against izzy was something I didn't see coming. I would like to see that rematch just to see if it was just an off night for izzy. The DDP fight wasn't too good in my opinion so I don't really have a desire to watch a rematch of that
 
Sean would take a rematch against DDP, not a second pre fight conference, though.
 
This should be Strickland vs DDP right now.

Izzy didn't win any fights to even deserve a titleshot. I know why he got it, I don't need that part explained.
 
