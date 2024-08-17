Question for Strickland Fans, or anyone who is a non-hater

Serious replies appreciated
If you're Sean Strickland himself, or a fan of Strickland, who do you want to win tonight, and why ?
If it's a different answer for Strickland himself, or yourself, give both answers.
I am leaning towards DDP, simply because Sean probably feels like there's unfinished business there.
If you're Sean Strickland himself, or a fan of Strickland, who do you want to win tonight, and why ?
If it's a different answer for Strickland himself, or yourself, give both answers.
I am leaning towards DDP, simply because Sean probably feels like there's unfinished business there.