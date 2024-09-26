O'Malley - Trolling or Delusion?

I posted a version of this elsewhere, but thought I'd give my two cents.



At first it seemed as if Sean was taking the loss well, admitting that Merab was stronger and superior, and not using any excuses, or using his surgery to introduce doubt. Just a couple days later, he posts videos of him and his crew rewatching the fight and saying he won. Now this could very well be just really good trolling from Sean and his crew, but if so I'm not sure what's the payoff since it's not exactly the kind of thing that's going to attract significant attention to him, just make people dislike him.



If he actually believes he won now, it is ludicrous. Not a single media outlet gave it to O'Malley, or even a draw. Not a single viewer, not even his fans on this forum, think he won. When only your coach and 'friends' think you won, it's probably safe to say the bias lies on their end. He was looking much better accepting his defeat with no excuses, recognizing Merab's superiority.



I really think O'Malley does himself no favors acting like a teenager on a perpetual bender, surrounded by a bunch of morons and yes-men who leech onto his success. That "Schmitty" guy has the IQ of a lawn mower, and is utterly pathetic, obviously trying to hop along to the partying. Sean is almost 30 and has a family, yet acts like an immature nimrod.



He needs to have a hard look at himself and realize it is not just "minor adjustments" that need to be made. He needs to heavily invest in his wrestling defense, and diversify his offensive gameplan options, since hoping for a perpetual KO highlight reel is simply not realistic. To delude yourself into thinking every strike you landed almost resulted in a KO or hurt your opponent is not a good way to begin to change.