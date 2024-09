RollSonnenRoll said: Pretty sure I used that one to show my sister who Fritz was and what a terrifying presence he had. That really wasn't explored enough in the movie. It wasn't just Mikey. All those boys were terrified of him Click to expand...

I wonder if that's the promo that that goof actor watched before he ruined Flair's pristine legacy with that horrible impersonation cause this debate promo was definitely a different version of Flair than the two were used to seeing from that era, the professional Nick Bockwinkel-esque traveling champion promo or the JCP limousine ridin jet flyin son of a gun