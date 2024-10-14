Movies Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary

Highway99

Highway99

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 20, 2016
Messages
1,505
Reaction score
3,713
iu





96og7a.gif
 
Last edited:
It's not marsallus' soul in the briefcase, btw.

I know a lot of YouTubers think they're clever by pushing that theory but they're wrong.

How do I know, you ask?

Because it's right there in the fucking movie. Tim Roth looks right into the case and says "Is that what I think it's is? It's beautiful."

Now Tim has never met marsallus so how the fuck does he know what marsallus' soul looks like?

How the fuck would he know what anyone's soul looks like for that matter?

And even if he did somehow recognize marsallus' soul. He certainly wouldn't call it beautiful.
 
I sill don't know what to think about Christopher Walken's monologue about the watch.
 
Fedorgasm said:
It's not marsallus' soul in the briefcase, btw.

I know a lot of YouTubers think they're clever by pushing that theory but they're wrong.

How do I know, you ask?

Because it's right there in the fucking movie. Tim Roth looks right into the case and says "Is that what I think it's is? It's beautiful."

Now Tim has never met marsallus so how the fuck does he know what marsallus' soul looks like?

How the fuck would he know what anyone's soul looks like for that matter?

And even if he did somehow recognize marsallus' soul. He certainly wouldn't call it beautiful.
Click to expand...
It's the diamonds from Reservoire dogs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Highway99
Movies Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary
Replies
16
Views
452
Jackonfire
Jackonfire
payton
PlayStation PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection PS5
Replies
11
Views
550
GearSolidMetal
GearSolidMetal

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,672
Messages
56,339,710
Members
175,172
Latest member
HollowedMember

Share this page

Back
Top