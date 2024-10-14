It's not marsallus' soul in the briefcase, btw.



I know a lot of YouTubers think they're clever by pushing that theory but they're wrong.



How do I know, you ask?



Because it's right there in the fucking movie. Tim Roth looks right into the case and says "Is that what I think it's is? It's beautiful."



Now Tim has never met marsallus so how the fuck does he know what marsallus' soul looks like?



How the fuck would he know what anyone's soul looks like for that matter?



And even if he did somehow recognize marsallus' soul. He certainly wouldn't call it beautiful.