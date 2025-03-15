  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Butch from Pulp Fiction is the real villain

HHJ

HHJ

KING ANK LORD ANK MASTER ANK
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
161,158
Reaction score
140,432
What a dick.


First he welches like @Versez and not only doesnt take a dive, but also kills his opponent. So he puts himself, and his girlfriend in crazy danger. Then he has to go back for the watch, which ultimatley results in Vincent Vega getting killed, but he was a dick too. He somewhat redeems himself in the end, but he ends up having to get three bodies on his hands (five if you count the hillbilly cop, who is obviously going to have to die, and the Gimp who I imagine they will put out his misery)

I mean none of the guys he killed were nice people, other thatn the boxer ( who may have already known the fix was in) but cmon!!!!

All for a situation this dude created !!!!

What a dick, Butch!

Dont bring your ass back to LA!

Pulp-Fiction-Butch-Coolidge.jpg
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Butch was written for Matt Dillon who turned it down.

Vincent deserved to die, he was sizing up Butch in the bar and was going to kill him. His only real crime was not running over Kathy Griffen.
Click to expand...
Marcellus spotting Butch in the middle of the street is one of the funniest things I ever seen.

"You motherfuck--"
 
Villain? You even watch the movie bruh.

Literally goes life and death with Marcellus and would have killed him in a second.....but saves his ass given the circumstances that unfold.

One of the best sequences in the movie and probably the deepest character development in the movie.

Butch is the fucking man.
 
Natural Order said:
Villain? You even watch the movie bruh.

Literally goes life and death with Marcellus and would have killed him in a second.....but saves his ass given the circumstances that unfold.

One of the best sequences in the movie and probably the deepest character development in the movie.

Butch is the fucking man.
Click to expand...
Did you even read the post bruh?

I said he somewhat redeemed himself.

But all this shit happened because of him, and him saving Marcellus doesnt undo the damage
 
HHJ said:
Did you even read the post bruh?

I said he somewhat redeemed himself.

But all this shit happened because of him, and him saving Marcellus doesnt undo the damage
Click to expand...

So you're saying Butch not accepting a proposal by a gangster to take a dive was the wrong move? Got it.

This all sounded good in your head, but really was a bad thread idea.

Phenomenal movie, easily top 3 of the 90s. Butch is no villain. That term doesn't even make sense.
 
Natural Order said:
So you're saying Butch not accepting a proposal by a gangster to take a dive was the wrong move? Got it.

This all sounded good in your head, but really was a bad thread idea.

Phenomenal movie, easily top 3 of the 90s. Butch is no villain. That term doesn't even make sense.
Click to expand...
He did accept it. he took the money. Then he welched on the deal.

Oh and no one said it wasnt a phenomenal movie, not sure where you got that from.
 
HHJ said:
He did accept it. he took the money. Then he welched on the deal.

Oh and no one said it wasnt a phenomenal movie, not sure where you got that from.
Click to expand...
I know, I just added the applause separately. I love it.

Who cares if he accepted it and welched. Beat a criminal at his own game. Then showed that man the very definition of mercy.

The irony is that Butch taught Marcellus, the real power and understanding of pride.
 
HHJ said:
What a dick.


First he welches like @Versez and not only doesnt take a dive, but also kills his opponent. So he puts himself, and his girlfriend in crazy danger. Then he has to go back for the watch, which ultimatley results in Vincent Vega getting killed, but he was a dick too. He somewhat redeems himself in the end, but he ends up having to get three bodies on his hands (five if you count the hillbilly cop, who is obviously going to have to die, and the Gimp who I imagine they will put out his misery)

I mean none of the guys he killed were nice people, other thatn the boxer ( who may have already known the fix was in) but cmon!!!!

All for a situation this dude created !!!!

What a dick, Butch!

Dont bring your ass back to LA!

Pulp-Fiction-Butch-Coolidge.jpg
Click to expand...
Be ready for some Versez delicious thread for the years to come Sherbro !

1742046534308.gif
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
Natural Order said:
I know, I just added the applause separately. I love it.

Who cares if he accepted it and welched. Beat a criminal at his own game.
Click to expand...
Put him and his girls life in danger for a few sheckles smh
 
HHJ said:
Put him and his girls life in danger for a few sheckles smh
Click to expand...
So your point comes down to the danger he put Fabienne in. Sure, unfortunate that she was inherently tied to the situation, but that ain't villainy sir.

We don't even really know if they reconnect after Butch supposedly leaves LA.

And it wasn't for a few sheckles.....you of all fight fans should understand the "pride" that Butch felt in not accepting to take a dive like a bitch. I think you should give this all a deeper think!
 
Natural Order said:
So your point comes down to the danger he put Fabienne in. Sure, unfortunate that she was inherently tied to the situation, but that ain't villainy sir.

We don't even really know if they reconnect after Butch supposedly leaves LA.

And it wasn't for a few sheckles.....you of all fight fans should understand the "pride" that Butch felt in not accepting to take a dive like a bitch. I think you should give this all a deeper think!
Click to expand...
Man he went to marcellus bar like the low life that he was to get the money. Thats why Nice guy Vincent Vega didnt respect him.
 
HHJ said:
Man he went to marcellus bar like he low life that he was to get the money. Thats why Nice guy Vincent Vega didnt respect him.
Click to expand...
Marcellus instigated the meeting, not Butch.

Vincent is a piece of shit and you're seeing a moment of his true nature. The fight game has always been dirty, nothing abnormal about the pretense.

You don't think Vincent was going to drop some money on his opponent knowing the score?
 
And I am pretty sure his girlfriend might have been retarded. It isn;t cool to date retarded people unless you are also retarded. She is over here talking about pot bellies and Butch is killing mofos.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Natural Order said:
Marcellus instigated the meeting, not Butch.

Vincent is a piece of shit and you're seeing a moment of his true nature. The fight game has always been dirty, nothing abnormal about the pretense.

You don't think Vincent was going to drop some money on his opponent knowing the score?
Click to expand...
Vincent SAVED lives. He saved Mia Wallace's life. He helped get Marcellus' SOUL back. As far as Marvin goes, the gun just went off, he didnt know what happened.

After having that rough ass morning he could smell Bitch when he runs into Butch at the bar, knowing he throws fights. Or Pretends to throw them. Either way Fuckin disgusting.
 
I Am Legion said:
And I am pretty sure his girlfriend might have been retarded. It isn;t cool to date retarded people unless you are also retarded. She is over here talking about pot bellies and Butch is killing mofos.
Click to expand...
Exactly! Butch is just reprehensible. I bet he's the one that keyed Vincent's car
 
HHJ said:
Vincent SAVED lives. He saved Mia Wallace's life. He helped get Marcellus' SOUL back. As far as Marvin goes, the gun just went off, he didnt know what happened.

After having that rough ass morning he could smell Bitch when he runs into Butch at the bar, knowing he throws fights. Or Pretends to throw them. Either way Fuckin disgusting.
Click to expand...
<lol>

Anyway, agree to disagree. But this conversation has shown that the movie presents many redemption arcs in some funny and thought provoking ways.

Cheers bud
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Natural Order said:
<lol>

Anyway, agree to disagree. But this conversation has shown that the movie presents many redemption arcs in some funny and thought provoking ways.

Cheers bud
Click to expand...
Goddamn...Goddamn... I said Goddamn....Butch is a villianous bald bet welcher!!
 
Last edited:
Butch keyed Vincent's classic car, nothing more chickenshit than that, fuck him
 
It's like the good the bad and the ugly. Even though in that movie they are all called out their rule in the end, it's up for debate who is the good or bad guy. Tarantino, the Cohen brothers, Peckinpah are great for showing the antihero or flawed or straight bad guys getting away or winning. The fact that it elicits emotion or opinions after all these years goes to show great filmmaking and acting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,477
Messages
57,029,839
Members
175,505
Latest member
bjjmma123

Share this page

Back
Top