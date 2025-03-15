Butch from Pulp Fiction is the real villain

HHJ
KING ANK LORD ANK MASTER ANK
What a dick.
First he welches like @Versez and not only doesnt take a dive, but also kills his opponent. So he puts himself, and his girlfriend in crazy danger. Then he has to go back for the watch, which ultimatley results in Vincent Vega getting killed, but he was a dick too. He somewhat redeems himself in the end, but he ends up having to get three bodies on his hands (five if you count the hillbilly cop, who is obviously going to have to die, and the Gimp who I imagine they will put out his misery)
I mean none of the guys he killed were nice people, other thatn the boxer ( who may have already known the fix was in) but cmon!!!!
All for a situation this dude created !!!!
What a dick, Butch!
Dont bring your ass back to LA!
