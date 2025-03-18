Imagine pulp fiction starring Johnny Depp, Matt Dillon, Lawrence fishburn, and Michael Madsen?

Fedorgasm
The article below mentions that the studio was trying to get QT to cast Johnny Depp. And also that Bruce Willis' part was originally offered to Matt Dillon.
I've also heard in the past that Michael Madsen was originally supposed to be in it, and Lawrence Fishburn was considered too.
So if all those original casting choices were made, how do you think the movie would've turned out?
Jules - Lawrence Fishburn
Vincent Vega - Michael Madsen (it probably would've been Vick Vega, not Vincent)
Butch - Matt Dillon
???? - Johnny Depp (what part would he have played? Tim Roth's maybe?)
