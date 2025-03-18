  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Imagine pulp fiction starring Johnny Depp, Matt Dillon, Lawrence fishburn, and Michael Madsen?

The article below mentions that the studio was trying to get QT to cast Johnny Depp. And also that Bruce Willis' part was originally offered to Matt Dillon.

faroutmagazine.co.uk

The one actor Quentin Tarantino banned from 'Pulp Fiction'

Being offered a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie is a big deal, something the filmmaker knew when he barred one actor from the ensemble.
faroutmagazine.co.uk faroutmagazine.co.uk

I've also heard in the past that Michael Madsen was originally supposed to be in it, and Lawrence Fishburn was considered too.

So if all those original casting choices were made, how do you think the movie would've turned out?

Jules - Lawrence Fishburn
Vincent Vega - Michael Madsen (it probably would've been Vick Vega, not Vincent)
Butch - Matt Dillon
???? - Johnny Depp (what part would he have played? Tim Roth's maybe?)
 
Fishburn and Madsen would’ve been fantastic in those roles. Chemistry would’ve been different though as the personalities don’t match the characters we’ve come to know being portrayed by Jackson and Travolta. They’d have made it work well though.

I’m guessing Depp would’ve been the heroin dealer, Lance but who knows. He’d have been fine doing that.

Butch needs to be Bruce Willis. No substitutions there IMO.

I’d be interested to see it though.
 
Fishburn is fine but he’s no Sam Jackson. Jackson put that role over the top where I don’t think LF could have matched the animated intensity Sam brought to it.
 
