Propspect watch : 6-0 Bayssangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov

Deleted member 591917
Keep an eye on that kid, Bayssangour Chemssoudinov aka Baki, he's a 21yo WW from France and fights from MMA Factory (Fernand lopez camp). He's french from chechen ethnicity. Very good Judo, very strong physically and well rounded all around, here's his record :
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/245988-chamsoudinov-baysangur
You can watch his fights on UFC Fight Pass, he's currently fighting in ARES FC. He can undoubtedly make waves. A short highlight from his last fight at Ares where he fought a tough 9-2 Brazilian :
