Propspect watch : 6-0 Bayssangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov

Keep an eye on that kid, Bayssangour Chemssoudinov aka Baki, he's a 21yo WW from France and fights from MMA Factory (Fernand lopez camp). He's french from chechen ethnicity. Very good Judo, very strong physically and well rounded all around, here's his record :

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/fighters/245988-chamsoudinov-baysangur

You can watch his fights on UFC Fight Pass, he's currently fighting in ARES FC. He can undoubtedly make waves. A short highlight from his last fight at Ares where he fought a tough 9-2 Brazilian :

 
Hopefully Fernand will teach him how to defend a choke before he gets to a title fight.
 
Stopped reading at MMA Factory.

He's fooked and needs to go to a real gym.
Baki is an excellent grappler. I think you're kind of basing your assessment of a gym on them not being able to teach someone coming in as a kickboxer how to survive against Jon Jones.
 
Stopped reading at MMA Factory.

He's fooked and needs to go to a real gym.
MMA Factory is still a very good gym if not the best french gym still. They are going trough a rough patch right now - which happened to every gym even the biggest ones - but Baki absolutely doesn't have the grappling problems that Gane has, he already was a Judo black belt at 16yo so that should tell you a lot
 
Baki is an excellent grappler. I think you're kind of basing your assessment of a gym on them not being able to teach someone coming in as a kickboxer how to survive against Jon Jones.
Gane is one of the worst wrestlers and grapplers to be ranked at the top of HW. He was clueless against Francis on one leg. We're talking about someone who went for a heel hook from top position in a tied title fight not even getting into his low level wrestling.

Imavov who was considered one of the top MW prospects also looked horrible now against Buckley (wouldve probably lost a 5 rounder) and short notice Strickland.

French Edmund is 0-3 in title fights now. In addition to 2 horrific grappling showings by Gane was Francis looking clueless against Stipe. He would've never beaten Stipe and gotten the belt if he didn't leave MMA Factory and got to a real gym like Xtreme Couture.

It's a poor gym when it comes to instruction and development and Irish Edmund is a bad coach who was gifted some talented fighters who would've been better off and still made a name elsewhere.
 
MMA Factory is still a very good gym if not the best french gym still. They are going trough a rough patch right now - which happened to every gym even the biggest ones - but Baki absolutely doesn't have the grappling problems that Gane has, he already was a Judo black belt at 16yo so that should tell you a lot
Being the best French MMA gym is like being the smartest retard.
 
I don’t trust any MMA out of France.


The fact that he fights out of MMA Factory and fights in French MMA orgs is a red flag. We need to see this guy fight real competition to properly assess him.
 
