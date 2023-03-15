Propspect watch : 6-0 Bayssangur "Baki" Chamsoudinov

Hellowhosthat said: Baki is an excellent grappler. I think you're kind of basing your assessment of a gym on them not being able to teach someone coming in as a kickboxer how to survive against Jon Jones. Click to expand...

Gane is one of the worst wrestlers and grapplers to be ranked at the top of HW. He was clueless against Francis on one leg. We're talking about someone who went for a heel hook from top position in a tied title fight not even getting into his low level wrestling.Imavov who was considered one of the top MW prospects also looked horrible now against Buckley (wouldve probably lost a 5 rounder) and short notice Strickland.French Edmund is 0-3 in title fights now. In addition to 2 horrific grappling showings by Gane was Francis looking clueless against Stipe. He would've never beaten Stipe and gotten the belt if he didn't leave MMA Factory and got to a real gym like Xtreme Couture.It's a poor gym when it comes to instruction and development and Irish Edmund is a bad coach who was gifted some talented fighters who would've been better off and still made a name elsewhere.