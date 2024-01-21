Multiplatform Prince of Persia 2024

Yes I’m about 3 and a half hours in and I love it. I hope it does decent sales numbers because it seems every time Ubisoft finally makes a game I like it does poorly and we don’t get another one. Easily one of the best Metroidvanias I’ve played in a while.
 
Im still at the beginning, first mission after the kidnapping, but Im really enjoying it so far, looking forward to a thrilling adventure ahead of me

One thing though, I bought the deluxe edition which is supposed to give me the Prosperity Bird Amulet to alert me to treasures nearby but the amulet is nowhere in my inventory and I cant figure out why

Did anyone else but the deluxe edition and if you did, do you have your amulet?
 
Pliny Pete said:
Im still at the beginning, first mission after the kidnapping, but Im really enjoying it so far, looking forward to a thrilling adventure ahead of me

One thing though, I bought the deluxe edition which is supposed to give me the Prosperity Bird Amulet to alert me to treasures nearby but the amulet is nowhere in my inventory and I cant figure out why

Did anyone else but the deluxe edition and if you did, do you have your amulet?
This isn't explained in game but I believe you're not able to get the Prosperity Bird until you unlock the ability to equip amulets. Once you do, the Prosperity Bird Amulet appears in your amulet inventory. IIRC you don't unlock amulets until you get to the elderly shopkeep(The Mage)
 
BoxingFan653 said:
This isn't explained in game but I believe you're not able to get the Prosperity Bird until you unlock the ability to equip amulets. Once you do, the Prosperity Bird Amulet appears in your amulet inventory. IIRC you don't unlock amulets until you get to the elderly shopkeep(The Mage)
Thanks, I thought that was probably the reason but when I googled it I saw some posts on Reddit that said you received it immediately so ole Pete was confused and a bit distraught over the whole situation
 
Hope this does well, not sure 2D platformers can sell well in the current era unless it's Mario.
 
Fuck this game, Im done
You gotta go back to the very beginning and replay the whole fucking long ass level over and over and over and over again everytime you die
Eat a dick, Ubisoft, I hope you choke on that 60 bucks


🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬
 
blaseblase said:
Hope this does well, not sure 2D platformers can sell well in the current era unless it's Mario.
I hope its the worst selling game of all time and all the developers have to move in together just to survive
 
Pliny Pete said:
Fuck this game, Im done
You gotta go back to the very beginning and replay the whole fucking long ass level over and over and over and over again everytime you die
Eat a dick, Ubisoft, I hope you choke on that 60 bucks


🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬
Ha ya, there's a lot of backtracking. It doesn't help that it's difficult to regain health. If you're playing on hard the enemies are spongey and you can get stun locked and killed in a few hits.
 
I tried it on my Ryjinx emulator, cool game but not for me.
 
Is it kinda like Castlevania SOTN with RPG elements? Like leveling up, equipment weapons, talent tree, etc..?
 
Pliny Pete said:
Fuck this game, Im done
You gotta go back to the very beginning and replay the whole fucking long ass level over and over and over and over again everytime you die
Eat a dick, Ubisoft, I hope you choke on that 60 bucks


🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬
I haven't really had an issue with this. Are you making sure to discover the wak-wak trees? They usually have a golden path that tells you one is nearby, once you discover it you respawn at the closest one.
 
Bornstarch said:
Is it kinda like Castlevania SOTN with RPG elements? Like leveling up, equipment weapons, talent tree, etc..?
Not really, the powerups you find through progressing in the story. There's no skill tree or levels. The sword and bow can be upgraded through a smith.
 
I made it to the part where you meet the sparring partner guy last night, figured that would be a great opportunity to train my skills and hopefully stop dying so much but that level is glitchy as hell to the point it's unplayable
Everytime you jump in the air, you just stay up there floating and can't get back down until you exit and reset the challenge, your opponents appear and disappear randomly and you can't walk back and forth, you're just stuck in one place
This happens on every challenge
The rest of the game is playing fine so far but this little level is completely broken
Im playing on Xbox One and I don't see anything about this on the Google so I'm guessing it's not happening on PC or current gen consoles
 
Pliny Pete said:
I made it to the part where you meet the sparring partner guy last night, figured that would be a great opportunity to train my skills and hopefully stop dying so much but that level is glitchy as hell to the point it's playable
Everytime you jump in the air, you just stay up there floating and can't get back down, until you exit and reset the challenge, your opponents appear and disappear randomly and you can't walk back and forth, you're just stuck in one place
This happens on every challenge
The rest of the game is playing fine so far but this little level is completely broken
Im playing on Xbox One and I don't see anything about this on the Google so I'm guessing it's not happening on PC or current gen consoles
Def sounds like bug. I haven't experienced any of these issues.

My best piece of advice as far as combat goes is to become really proficient at air juggling. There's a downward trip and overhead you can abuse for a lot of the enemies, however, as you progress there will be some that have escapes. Air juggling reduces escapes and allows for longer combos. As the game progresses the combos extend even further. In order to do this correctly, you cant mash the attack after the pop-up. It's pop ^ attack + attack. Anything longer and you'll lose it.
 
My overall is a 8 out of 10. I played on the highest level of difficulty, and while I did not shoot for 100%, I managed to accomplish a substantial portion of the game.

Strengths:

  1. Combat Mechanics: The game boasts the best melee combat in any Metroidvania (MV) game I’ve encountered. The fluidity of movement, the depth of combos, and the range of abilities provide a rich and varied combat experience. The game offers an exhilarating, fast-paced, combo-driven combat experience that is sure to satisfy enthusiasts of the genre.
  2. Boss Design: The bosses presented a fair challenge, with each encounter meticulously crafted to offer multiple strategies for victory, contingent on the player’s unlocked abilities. The clarity of each boss attack allowed for strategic decision-making regarding parrying and dodging. The pattern recognition and strategic planning involved made these encounters highly enjoyable.
  3. Audiovisual Experience: The game excels in its music and sound design, with contributions from Iranian-born musicians lending an air of authenticity. The graphical presentation, as many would have observed from the trailer, is visually stunning.
  4. Screenshot: The game presented its new screenshot mechanic that allows you to take a screenshot of an area so you know what you might need to access a certain part.
Mixed Aspects:

  1. Enemy Design: The enemy design was a mixed bag, with some being intriguing while others lacked novelty. The shield-faced enemies were a standout.
  2. Puzzle Design: The puzzles, while not particularly challenging, were satisfactory.
  3. Amulets: The amulets offered standard buffs, nothing groundbreaking but functional nonetheless.
Weaknesses:

  1. Exploration: Despite being an MV game, the exploration aspect was somewhat lacking. The game world felt barren, with only one area providing a sense of wonder. The ease of navigation and rapid discovery of the map contrasted with the intricate exploration found in games like Hollow Knight.
  2. Platforming: The platforming elements felt underdeveloped, with the game primarily focusing on combat. The platforming challenges were few and far between, and lacked the unique experiences offered by other MVs like Aeterna or Hollow Knight. In my opinion, a Prince of Persia game should prioritize platforming over combat.
  3. Backtracking: Too much for my own liking. I honestly felt like I was doing this way too much. Certain areas require you to go pretty deep to grab something you missed.
In conclusion, despite some areas of improvement, Prince of Persia provides an engaging experience and I would recommend it to fans of Metroidvania or platforming games. However, I don't think it's anywhere near as good as HK or Aeterna.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Fuck this game, Im done
You gotta go back to the very beginning and replay the whole fucking long ass level over and over and over and over again everytime you die
Eat a dick, Ubisoft, I hope you choke on that 60 bucks


🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬
Lol
 
