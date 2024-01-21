I made it to the part where you meet the sparring partner guy last night, figured that would be a great opportunity to train my skills and hopefully stop dying so much but that level is glitchy as hell to the point it's unplayable

Everytime you jump in the air, you just stay up there floating and can't get back down until you exit and reset the challenge, your opponents appear and disappear randomly and you can't walk back and forth, you're just stuck in one place

This happens on every challenge

The rest of the game is playing fine so far but this little level is completely broken

Im playing on Xbox One and I don't see anything about this on the Google so I'm guessing it's not happening on PC or current gen consoles