Any one else playing? Just started and so far so good.
Im still at the beginning, first mission after the kidnapping, but Im really enjoying it so far, looking forward to a thrilling adventure ahead of me

One thing though, I bought the deluxe edition which is supposed to give me the Prosperity Bird Amulet to alert me to treasures nearby but the amulet is nowhere in my inventory and I cant figure out why
One thing though, I bought the deluxe edition which is supposed to give me the Prosperity Bird Amulet to alert me to treasures nearby but the amulet is nowhere in my inventory and I cant figure out why
Did anyone else but the deluxe edition and if you did, do you have your amulet?
This isn't explained in game but I believe you're not able to get the Prosperity Bird until you unlock the ability to equip amulets. Once you do, the Prosperity Bird Amulet appears in your amulet inventory. IIRC you don't unlock amulets until you get to the elderly shopkeep(The Mage)
Hope this does well, not sure 2D platformers can sell well in the current era unless it's Mario.
Fuck this game, Im done
You gotta go back to the very beginning and replay the whole fucking long ass level over and over and over and over again everytime you die
Eat a dick, Ubisoft, I hope you choke on that 60 bucks
I haven't really had an issue with this. Are you making sure to discover the wak-wak trees? They usually have a golden path that tells you one is nearby, once you discover it you respawn at the closest one.Fuck this game, Im done
Not really, the powerups you find through progressing in the story. There's no skill tree or levels. The sword and bow can be upgraded through a smith.Is it kinda like Castlevania SOTN with RPG elements? Like leveling up, equipment weapons, talent tree, etc..?
I made it to the part where you meet the sparring partner guy last night, figured that would be a great opportunity to train my skills and hopefully stop dying so much but that level is glitchy as hell to the point it's playable
Everytime you jump in the air, you just stay up there floating and can't get back down, until you exit and reset the challenge, your opponents appear and disappear randomly and you can't walk back and forth, you're just stuck in one place
This happens on every challenge
The rest of the game is playing fine so far but this little level is completely broken
Im playing on Xbox One and I don't see anything about this on the Google so I'm guessing it's not happening on PC or current gen consoles
