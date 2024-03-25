2.5D game appreciation

mixmastermo
Been playing some old and new 2.5D games lately
Prince of Persia Lost Crown
Metroid Dread
Strider
All fun as hell and engaging. Sometimes I don't want a huge open world, a more focused experience with clean graphics is more than enough
Other games I was into
Bloodstained
New Super Mario Bros
DK Tropical Freeze
Couldn't get into that 2.5D Castlevania though.. not sure why but something wasn't clicking.
Looking forward to Contra
I wish they had a 2.5D Ninja Gaiden
