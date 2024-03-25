2.5D game appreciation

Been playing some old and new 2.5D games lately
Prince of Persia Lost Crown
Metroid Dread
Strider

All fun as hell and engaging. Sometimes I don't want a huge open world, a more focused experience with clean graphics is more than enough

Other games I was into
Bloodstained
New Super Mario Bros
DK Tropical Freeze

Couldn't get into that 2.5D Castlevania though.. not sure why but something wasn't clicking.

Looking forward to Contra

I wish they had a 2.5D Ninja Gaiden
 
I've honestly not heard the term 2.5D before, as a genre particularly. Interesting. Share a clip or two of something via game camera, if you would. I remember playing Strider in the 90s but I'm talking game cabinet from the local Arcade and not above instalment, presumably.
 
Stuff like Doom (orignal games) , newer Side Scrolling Mario games, Little Nightmares etc are normally counted as 2.5D
 
What I am referring to is 3D modeled characters with polygons on a mostly 2D plane. The rendered models typically have much more varied and fluid movement mechanics due to the flexibility of 3D engines

2D relies on animated sprites

2D
819000-942773_20070827_001.jpg


2.5D
metroid-dread-emmi-terrifying-enemy.jpg


metroid-5.jpg


This is the Strider game I am referring to btw

dda876652f3f15b02ca9c0146d280a38.jpg


Citygate_01_bmp_jpgcopy.jpg
 
metroid-dread-emmi-terrifying-enemy.jpg


00t0hCNjfmC7bYBymBkCPa3-6.fit_lim.size_1050x.jpg


Got it. Thanks. So the new Contra (Operation Galuga) is 2.5D too, then?
 
Yes. In contrast the TMNT Shredder's Revenge game is not. Wasted opportunity IMO they could have had some interesting animations and combat had they gone the 2.5D route.

screenshot3.jpeg


New Prince of Persia is 2.5D melee combat at its finest

2721408.gif


2463764.jpg
 
