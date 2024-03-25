2.5D game appreciation

Been playing some old and new 2.5D games lately

Prince of Persia Lost Crown

Metroid Dread

Strider



All fun as hell and engaging. Sometimes I don't want a huge open world, a more focused experience with clean graphics is more than enough



Other games I was into

Bloodstained

New Super Mario Bros

DK Tropical Freeze



Couldn't get into that 2.5D Castlevania though.. not sure why but something wasn't clicking.



Looking forward to Contra



I wish they had a 2.5D Ninja Gaiden