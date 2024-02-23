Popped up on my IG. Thought I’d share.
It's like he has some weird variant of Stockholm syndrome, from all of the eye poke trauma.Rampage has consistently said (even a few weeks ago.
-Jones’s the best fighter ever
-Jones is the best fighter he ever faced
-He was in the best shape of his life and most prepared when he faced Jon and that’s why he was so blown away by him that night
-he also said he’s a dirty fighter and mainly notes the low kicks over the pokes but maintains regardless of that he’s the best
I can see why Rampage was so pissed off after. Dude wanted fun fights clearly but UFC decided to feed him to up and comers Bader and Glover instead.
Shogun, Lil Nog, Hendo, Thiago Silva would’ve been far better for Rampage to stay motivated
At the time Glover was 2-0 in the UFC coming off the Fabio beatdown and this was his biggest test.Not sure how Glover is an "Up and Comer" and Rampage is the old veteran when they are 1 year apart in age?
Iirc that was a special bonus, not every fotn. On the other hand, with the Fertitta's there was a lot more bonuses behind the scene than there are today.UFC is so greedy they actually pay less for bonuses now
Also ended up fighting Bader in Japan and missed weight, went from his best self to his worse self.
So your arbitrary opinion means more than Rampages word eh? Billy from Alabama knows more than the fighter.That was past prime Rampage and jones cheated every way he could and threw dirty oblique kicks to his knees. Jones had a huge size advantage
Rampage looked old in that fight and jones ran most of the fight. That was not prime rampage anywaySo your arbitrary opinion means more than Rampages word eh? Billy from Alabama knows more than the fighter.
The man literally appeared to be incredible shape. He claims that was the best version of himself and came up on the losing end to who he labels the best fighter ever.
Although I do agree that was the turning point in his career beyond that. Past prime is an arbitrary label you’re giving him. In his two previous losses he didn’t blame being past prime he blamed (losing the title and losing to Rashad) he noted motivation issues and distractions (personal issues, acting etc).
Showed up in perhaps the best shape we seen him in and claimed it was the most focused and prepared he’s ever been. Others noted this as well, but carry on Timmy from Iowa or whoever just wants to shit on Jones and is so low IQ they think their opinion > the word of the fighter.
Rampage keeps it pretty real and says when and what is happening in his career and at what point he was having issues with things.
lol at Rampage looking old. He was ripped and didn’t have fat on his face.Rampage looked old in that fight and jones ran most of the fight. That was not prime rampage anyway
Rampage had horrible knees and couldn’t catch jones running away the entire fight. That black don’t crack is bullshit he looks every part of 45 years old he just got back in shape and styles his beard lol, jones looks 50.lol at Rampage looking old. He was ripped and didn’t have fat on his face.
Also 13 years later that dude doesn’t look that old he looks great for pushing 50. He’s a good example of black don’t crack.
Saying he looked old when he just turned 34 is lol. He looks good and he has no gray or anything in 2024 that was 2011?
I can’t take you seriously “he looked old”.
It’s not like he showed up with a salt and pepper beard like Jon and wears age on his face via stress lines. Dude has barely changed even in his late 40’s and looks great.
Jon demolished everyone at that point. Rampage was one of the better punching bags he had early on with durability.
Nah, Rampage looks good and Jones looks every bit of past 35 - later 30’s. He doesn’t look 50 you’re an extreme exaggerator.Rampage had horrible knees and couldn’t catch jones running away the entire fight. That black don’t crack is bullshit he looks every part of 45 years old he just got back in shape and styles his beard lol, jones looks 50.