ipowerslapmywife said: That was past prime Rampage and jones cheated every way he could and threw dirty oblique kicks to his knees. Jones had a huge size advantage Click to expand...

So your arbitrary opinion means more than Rampages word eh? Billy from Alabama knows more than the fighter.The man literally appeared to be incredible shape. He claims that was the best version of himself and came up on the losing end to who he labels the best fighter ever.Although I do agree that was the turning point in his career beyond that. Past prime is an arbitrary label you’re giving him. In his two previous losses he didn’t blame being past prime he blamed (losing the title and losing to Rashad) he noted motivation issues and distractions (personal issues, acting etc). Those fights were close and he looked underprepared.He then up in perhaps the best shape we seen him in and claimed it was the most focused and prepared he’s ever been. Others noted this as well, but carry on Timmy from Iowa or whoever just wants to shit on Jones and is so low IQ they think their opinion > the word of the fighter.Rampage keeps it pretty real and says when and what is happening in his career and at what point he was having issues with things. Acting like he was fat past prime Rampage against Jon is the war cry of the hater of course.Jones was only taller and longer the really didn’t weight that much then. I mean he was only like 222lb on fight night when he was much older and thicker via Cali commission. A lot of guys weigh more than he did on fight night. Shit Corey Anderson and Nemkov who appear smaller were 225-226lb on fight night.