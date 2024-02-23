Media Pretty Cool - Rampage and Dana

Fjord said:
Popped up on my IG. Thought I’d share.

Pretty cool clip. Never seen that before, thanks TS

Would've been sick to see rampage shogun 2 in Japan, but I guess it worked out for the fans to have Shogun vs Henderson too.

Nice guy Rampage giving his coaches the bonus was the first thing that came to his mind.

Also, was the doctor repairing the damage in Rampage's eye from the eye poke from Jon Jones?

Fjord said:
Rampage has consistently said (even a few weeks ago.

-Jones’s the best fighter ever

-Jones is the best fighter he ever faced

-He was in the best shape of his life and most prepared when he faced Jon and that’s why he was so blown away by him that night

-he also said he’s a dirty fighter and mainly notes the low kicks over the pokes but maintains regardless of that he’s the best

Also ended up fighting Bader in Japan and missed weight, went from his best self to his worse self.
 
AfroBanana said:
It's like he has some weird variant of Stockholm syndrome, from all of the eye poke trauma.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
It’s like he has some job that lets him experience Jon Jones personally to make these conclusions instead of just doing it from a place of rage in the comfort of his moms basement.
 
I can see why Rampage was so pissed off after. Dude wanted fun fights clearly but UFC decided to feed him to up and comers Bader and Glover instead.

Shogun, Lil Nog, Hendo, Thiago Silva would’ve been far better for Rampage to stay motivated
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
He's also just fucking lazy, he should have beat Bader.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Not sure how Glover is an "Up and Comer" and Rampage is the old veteran when they are 1 year apart in age?
 
dipstickjimmy said:
At the time Glover was 2-0 in the UFC coming off the Fabio beatdown and this was his biggest test.
There was a TON of hype behind Glover and he showed why in this fight but in hindsight it’s a brutal fight to give him right after being wrestled by Bader. Rampage got out boxed and wrestled here and it felt like his confidence was shot… against another seasoned vet he probably would’ve been more mentally present.
 
AfroBanana said:
That was past prime Rampage and jones cheated every way he could and threw dirty oblique kicks to his knees. Jones had a huge size advantage
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
So your arbitrary opinion means more than Rampages word eh? Billy from Alabama knows more than the fighter.

The man literally appeared to be incredible shape. He claims that was the best version of himself and came up on the losing end to who he labels the best fighter ever.

Although I do agree that was the turning point in his career beyond that. Past prime is an arbitrary label you’re giving him. In his two previous losses he didn’t blame being past prime he blamed (losing the title and losing to Rashad) he noted motivation issues and distractions (personal issues, acting etc). Those fights were close and he looked underprepared.

He then up in perhaps the best shape we seen him in and claimed it was the most focused and prepared he’s ever been. Others noted this as well, but carry on Timmy from Iowa or whoever just wants to shit on Jones and is so low IQ they think their opinion > the word of the fighter.

Rampage keeps it pretty real and says when and what is happening in his career and at what point he was having issues with things. Acting like he was fat past prime Rampage against Jon is the war cry of the hater of course.

Jones was only taller and longer the really didn’t weight that much then. I mean he was only like 222lb on fight night when he was much older and thicker via Cali commission. A lot of guys weigh more than he did on fight night. Shit Corey Anderson and Nemkov who appear smaller were 225-226lb on fight night.
 
AfroBanana said:
Rampage looked old in that fight and jones ran most of the fight. That was not prime rampage anyway
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
lol at Rampage looking old. He was ripped and didn’t have fat on his face.

Also 13 years later that dude doesn’t look that old he looks great for pushing 50. He’s a good example of black don’t crack.

Saying he looked old when he just turned 34 is lol. He looks good and he has no gray or anything in 2024 that was 2011?

I can’t take you seriously “he looked old”.

It’s not like he showed up with a salt and pepper beard like Jon and wears age on his face via stress lines. Dude has barely changed even in his late 40’s and looks great.

Jon demolished everyone at that point. Rampage was one of the better punching bags he had early on with durability.
 
AfroBanana said:
Rampage had horrible knees and couldn’t catch jones running away the entire fight. That black don’t crack is bullshit he looks every part of 45 years old he just got back in shape and styles his beard lol, jones looks 50.
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
Nah, Rampage looks good and Jones looks every bit of past 35 - later 30’s. He doesn’t look 50 you’re an extreme exaggerator.

For example Rampage was still way closer to his prime against Jon even if you don’t agree with his claim. He looked incredible and even in his “unmotivated fights” had close splits with the best in the world. He wasn’t the post UFC guy that was showing up for checks. Even post UFC he had like a 5-6 fight win streak and beat Mo.



Feb 12, the dude looks great and way better than many dudes his age.
 
