Rashad Evans was knocked out in a club

They stole on ya boy, so he took it out on a local honky
070219imes.jpg
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Rashad is one of those forgotten MMA legends. He beat a lot of good fighters and had an exciting run in the UFC. Never failed a drug test and helped push the sport forward
Ya. He verbally had a boring style though. Getting epically KO’d by Machida and sonned by Jon didn’t help his legacy.
 
A buddy of mine was in Florida about 10 years ago, maybe it was a cruise, and Rashad was eating dinner at the next table over with his wife. My friend said the wife was chewing him out and he looked absolutely miserable lol

Think Rashad remarried since then
 
He was my favorite fighter in the TUF he was on, might've been the last one I've watched as well lol
 
People don't realize Rashad would've ran the division without Jones. Yeah there was Machida, but I think if they rematched after they figured out Machida's style he would've done much better. Machida doesn't KO him every fight. Not only that but probably should've been a MW.
 
Gabe said:
Rashad was a truly elite fighter in his prime. His athleticism combined with insane wrestling and underrated power made him one of the most dangerous light heavyweights of his time. And he was a small 205er.
Well he was like 19-2 in his prime
 
DarthChen731 said:
That's funny because about 10yrs ago I bumped into Rashad at the Disney Animal Kingdom in Florida while on vacation.. Said "What's up Champ" and kept it moving..
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Rashad is one of those forgotten MMA legends. He beat a lot of good fighters and had an exciting run in the UFC. Never failed a drug test and helped push the sport forward
And he nearly beat Dan Kelly and Sam Alvey in back-to-back fights. Nearly.
 
Could have been a sherbro. Probably not a shooper. They are busy making funny shoops.

Obligatory respect to Rashad. He did well in the UFC. I like his commentary too.
 
Tweak896 said:
People don't realize Rashad would've ran the division without Jones. Yeah there was Machida, but I think if they rematched after they figured out Machida's style he would've done much better. Machida doesn't KO him every fight. Not only that but probably should've been a MW.
Lol no, you're in shill mode. He didn't even defend the title and it was being passed around like hot cakes back then.
 
