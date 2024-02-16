Rashad Evans was knocked out in a club

ipowerslapmywife
looks like an old video but I thought I’d share. Getting knocked out made him take up MMA and he ended up getting revenge.
I thought he was gonna beat jones at the timeRashad was a truly elite fighter in his prime. His athleticism combined with insane wrestling and underrated power made him one of the most dangerous light heavyweights of his time. And he was a small 205er.
If Rashad hadn't stepped up on my girl I wouldn't have laid his hippie ass out, hard lesson learned.
Ya. He verbally had a boring style though. Getting epically KO’d by Machida and sonned by Jon didn’t help his legacy.Rashad is one of those forgotten MMA legends. He beat a lot of good fighters and had an exciting run in the UFC. Never failed a drug test and helped push the sport forward
That's funny because about 10yrs ago I bumped into Rashad at the Disney Animal Kingdom in Florida while on vacation.. Said "What's up Champ" and kept it moving..A buddy of mine was in Florida about 10 years ago, maybe it was a cruise, and Rashad was eating dinner at the next table over with his wife. My friend said the wife was chewing him out and he looked absolutely miserable lol
Think Rashad remarried since then
Jones had a huge size advantageYa. He verbally had a boring style though. Getting epically KO’d by Machida and sonned by Jon didn’t help his legacy.
People don't realize Rashad would've ran the division without Jones. Yeah there was Machida, but I think if they rematched after they figured out Machida's style he would've done much better. Machida doesn't KO him every fight. Not only that but probably should've been a MW.