Does it bother you that these fighters are going to bat for the UFC? One way to look at it is that the UFC has been good to them, so they are just going to express their honest views based on this fact. Is that sufficient justification for their perhaps defending unscrupulous business practices?
"According to a brief filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, current lightweight standout Michael Chandler as well as former stars Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen are expected to be witnesses for the defendants. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone are also listed as witnesses for the UFC in the brief."
