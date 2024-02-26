News Present and Former UFC Fighters to Testify for UFC

Does it bother you that these fighters are going to bat for the UFC? One way to look at it is that the UFC has been good to them, so they are just going to express their honest views based on this fact. Is that sufficient justification for their perhaps defending unscrupulous business practices?

"According to a brief filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, current lightweight standout Michael Chandler as well as former stars Michael Bisping and Chael Sonnen are expected to be witnesses for the defendants. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone are also listed as witnesses for the UFC in the brief."

Chandler, Bisping, Sonnen Among Those Set to Testify for UFC in Antitrust Lawsuit

 
Bro what's with the page and a half ads on mobile until you get to the post function?


And these are pretty much the exact people I would have expected to testify for the UFC, so not really any surprise here. Except for Chandler, I mean what could he testify to? It's not like he's been with the company that long. I wonder if it explains why he has been so willing to sit out lol (under the table $$$ for getting on the stand).
 
Chael Sonnen and Michael Bisping, I am in shock , they totally don’t come off like ufc schill company bagwashes to me at all :rolleyes:
 
Wait until the UFC breaks out the secret weapon
FMtA7aNVQAQPpTH.jpg
 
Yea, 3 or 4 guys overall who kissed enough of Dana's ass to get a constant paycheck,

against hundreds of name in the class action lawsuit...
 
Biggest shills the UFC has to offer, only surprise is DC isn’t including but he would beg to
 
Three-Stooges-Title.jpg
Chandler, Bisping, Sonnen
 
