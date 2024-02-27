Testifying for UFC but part of the Class Action

Any lawyers in the house that can explain if this is normal or not?
Former champions such as Michael Bisping, Miesha Tate, and more, will be testifying on the UFC's behalf in April.
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping (30-9 MMA): ‘The Count’ signed with the UFC in 2006, and competed in the promotion uninterrupted until his 2018 retirement. A former middleweight champion, he’s currently slated to receive a payout if fighters win the lawsuit, as he didn’t remove himself from the lawsuit.

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen (31-17 MMA): ‘The American Gangster’ first appeared in the UFC in 2005, but later left the company. However, he returned in 2009 and defeated the likes of Michael Bisping, Shogun Rua, and more. Like ‘The Count’, Sonnen didn’t remove himself from the lawsuit on the fighter’s side and will receive a payout if they win.

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-17 2 NC MMA): ‘Cowboy’ first appeared in the company in 2011, and wouldn’t retire for another 11 years. A multiple-time title challenger, Cerrone too, will receive a payout if fighters win the lawsuit.

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA): ‘Iron Mike’ is the only fighter on this list ineligible for a payout if fighters win this lawsuit. Chandler famously signed with the company in late 2020, after spending most of his career in Bellator. He’s currently hoping to face Conor McGregor later this year.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (20-9 MMA): ‘Cupcake’ first signed to the UFC in 2013, after the company bought Strikeforce. Tate has had great success in the Dana White-led company, winning bantamweight gold in 2016. Much like Michael Bisping and others, she didn’t remove herself from the lawsuit and will receive a payout if the fighters win.
 
The usual suspects. All these fighters are shills and bootlickers to their corporate masters.
 
