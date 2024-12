I'm gonna run bullmastiff after my current program is done

I rec that because if your problem is heavy volume with the big 3

Bullmastiff is a 4day split each day being a different lift with accessory hypertrophy work, so more diversity.

I'm gonna run it because I feel like the hypertrophy stuff will be helpful to shore up weaknesses I have and keep my progression on the important lifts



for that reason though it is an intermediate or advanced beginner program. or an off season program if you are looking to peak and compete

so if that doesn't describe you it might not be appropriate