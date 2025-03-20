I think maybe its time I switch to a more advanced powerlifting program? Please help my decision...

Two days I ago I did my full-body workout of heavy push presses, heavy front squats, and heavy clean pulls. 4 sets each with 2 to 3 reps each. As usual, it was exhausting. Early morning today, I went to do the same workout. Despite being well-fed, my energy was low. I only managed to do the push presses. I'll finish the workout later this evening.



It was still a personal record, but I had nothing left for the rest of the workout.



I'm beginning to realize that me missing workout sessions somewhat frequently is no longer a matter of weak discipline. I simply don't recover as fast anymore. It's not even due to age, it's straight up due to heavy weight. My working sets for push presses is 175 pounds. It's 275 for (paused) front squats, and my clean pulls are about to turn to 265 (weight increase PR coming up). The workouts don't hurt my joints or anything. But my God they drain the life out of me.



Maybe I'm already experiencing that phenomenon where if a powerlifter gets strong enough and starts lifting heavy enough weights, he gets more damage and therefore takes much longer to recover?



I should probably consider getting into some of those old school linear periodization programs. Training hard all the time feels awful for me nowadays.



For what it's worth, I pull the barbell high when I do my clean pulls. A good rep has the thing reach my rib cage. I've seen a lot of Olympic lifters on YouTube basically do a deadlift with a shrug at the top of their pulls. Mine is a little bit different.