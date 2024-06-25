Potential UFC/MMA Prospect Donovan Wisse, can he be the next Kickboxer to transition to MMA and be the next Alex Pereira?

Donovan Wisse is a rising star in Glory Kickboxing and current Middleweight champion, to his predecessor Alex Pereira.



Wisse is expected to be a future Glory pound-for-pound GOAT.







UFC needs to snatch up this guy ASAP, they have been missing out on so many prospects and this is a chance to make up for all those misses.



Also, a chance to have back-to-back stars, a second Alex Pereira or someone with the potential to be even better.





Here is a video of him vs Cesar Almeida ; Protege and teammate of Alex Periera :









Would be a great fight to run back in the UFC, just like Alex vs Izzy.