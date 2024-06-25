  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Potential UFC/MMA Prospect Donovan Wisse, can he be the next Kickboxer to transition to MMA and be the next Alex Pereira?

SadBunny

SadBunny

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 7, 2024
Messages
102
Reaction score
118
Donovan Wisse is a rising star in Glory Kickboxing and current Middleweight champion, to his predecessor Alex Pereira.

Wisse is expected to be a future Glory pound-for-pound GOAT.



UFC needs to snatch up this guy ASAP, they have been missing out on so many prospects and this is a chance to make up for all those misses.

Also, a chance to have back-to-back stars, a second Alex Pereira or someone with the potential to be even better.


Here is a video of him vs Cesar Almeida ; Protege and teammate of Alex Periera :




Would be a great fight to run back in the UFC, just like Alex vs Izzy.
 
Last edited:
Oh you meant MMA prospect. I read the title and thought Wisse is lready top 5 p4p on BK how tf is he a prospet
 
Monte Moku said:
I prefer Donovan in Kickboxing, I don't think his style would be very well suited for MMA. Plus Kickboxing is very cool where MMA is only kinda cool. Who wants to be a champ in a kinda cool sport? Like trying to be a champion in badminton
Click to expand...
Most Americans dont even know what Glory Kickboxing is; by bringing in more guys like Alex Pereira, Glory and Kickboxing could be exposed to a much wider audience. (Look at what Messi has done for USA soccer.)
 
SadBunny said:
Most Americans dont even know what Glory Kickboxing is; by bringing in more guys like Alex Pereira, Glory and Kickboxing could be exposed to a much wider audience. (Look at what Messi has done for USA soccer.)
Click to expand...
To be honest with you, I am an American and idk who Messi is. I get what you're saying though -- but personally, I don't agree. Imo the best way to get Kickboxing out to a wider audience is not through another sport, people have to see how exciting and technical it is by experiencing it first hand. That's what sold me on it, at least.
 
Monte Moku said:
To be honest with you, I am an American and idk who Messi is. I get what you're saying though -- but personally, I don't agree. Imo the best way to get Kickboxing out to a wider audience is not through another sport, people have to see how exciting and technical it is by experiencing it first hand. That's what sold me on it, at least.
Click to expand...
Do you live in the midwest or something? Messi is everywhere in states like Florida, California and New York. Look at wrestling in USA, its in every high school across the country. USA even bolsters an expansive collegiate repertoire, etc. Yet no one watches it. This is sports entertainment, at the end of the day we live a capitalist society, its a business and kickboxing is a product that needs to be sold.
 
Last edited:
SadBunny said:
Do you live in the midwest or something? Messi is everywhere in states like Florida, California and New York. Look at wrestling in USA, its in every high school across the country. USA even bolsters an expansive collegiate repertoire, etc. Yet no one watches it. This is sports entertainment, at the end of the day we live a capitalist society, its a business and kickboxing is a product that needs to be sold.
Click to expand...
Heres the pure numbers(The spike is when Messi came to the USA):

Messi compared to interest in kickboxing. Kickboxing is just a blip.

 

Attachments

  • messi.png
    messi.png
    53.7 KB · Views: 2
  • messVSKICKBOXINGi.png
    messVSKICKBOXINGi.png
    60.2 KB · Views: 2
Last edited:
You're asking a bunch of kickboxing fans, in the kickboxing sub, if they think a top kickboxer should quit kickboxing and move to mma. You should really have created this in the ufc section because nobody here is gonna say "Oh yeah, he should go to mma".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SadBunny
What if : Alex Pereira Vs Donovan Wisse(Middleweight Glory Champ)?
Replies
3
Views
436
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
Media Roman Kopylov preparing with GLORY champion / Poatan rival Artem Vakhitov for fight against César Almeida
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
omawho402
omawho402
Corrado Soprano
Alex Pereira became everything Khamzat was suppose to be
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Captain Insano
Captain Insano
S
Everything, Everywhere all at Once - Alex Pereira
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
trendnick
trendnick
C
What would Alex's legacy be if he defeated Aspinall at HW to win the belt and be 3 division champion but then loses to Jon Jones?
Replies
16
Views
506
cburm
cburm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,301
Messages
55,750,353
Members
174,920
Latest member
Tac MMA

Share this page

Back
Top