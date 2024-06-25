Potential UFC/MMA Prospect Donovan Wisse, can he be the next Kickboxer to transition to MMA and be the next Alex Pereira?

SadBunny
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2024
- Messages
- 102
- Reaction score
- 118
Donovan Wisse is a rising star in Glory Kickboxing and current Middleweight champion, to his predecessor Alex Pereira.
Wisse is expected to be a future Glory pound-for-pound GOAT.
UFC needs to snatch up this guy ASAP, they have been missing out on so many prospects and this is a chance to make up for all those misses.
Also, a chance to have back-to-back stars, a second Alex Pereira or someone with the potential to be even better.
Here is a video of him vs Cesar Almeida ; Protege and teammate of Alex Periera :
Would be a great fight to run back in the UFC, just like Alex vs Izzy.
Wisse is expected to be a future Glory pound-for-pound GOAT.
UFC needs to snatch up this guy ASAP, they have been missing out on so many prospects and this is a chance to make up for all those misses.
Also, a chance to have back-to-back stars, a second Alex Pereira or someone with the potential to be even better.
Here is a video of him vs Cesar Almeida ; Protege and teammate of Alex Periera :
Would be a great fight to run back in the UFC, just like Alex vs Izzy.
Last edited: