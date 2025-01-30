iwannabeadored
How easy is it to be a politician in 2025
You can just yell out buzz words
DEI , trans, climate, gender and you’re gonna have 50% of people support you regardless
“If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, ‘green’ energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem,” he said.
