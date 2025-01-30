  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Economy Politics in 2025

How easy is it to be a politician in 2025

You can just yell out buzz words

DEI , trans, climate, gender and you’re gonna have 50% of people support you regardless



“If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, ‘green’ energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem,” he said.
 
iwannabeadored said:
How easy is it to be a politician in 2025

You can just yell out buzz words

DEI , trans, climate, gender and you’re gonna have 50% of people support you regardless



“If the Fed had spent less time on DEI, gender ideology, ‘green’ energy, and fake climate change, Inflation would never have been a problem,” he said.
TBF demagoguery is one of the oldest games in politics. Our current president just happens to be very skilled at it. Perhaps the rise of social media is also a major factor of his success with it.
 
In the neoliberal era it was always this way except there used to be an expectation you had to be polite and sound a certain way. That expectation is gone now.

Buzzwords and empty slogans have been the lifeblood of politics for quite awhile now.
 
Never forget that Andrew Jackson's presidential opponent publicly called Andrew's wife a bigamist and his mom a whore. The US has been slinging mud and bullshitting the public for a long time. I will say that somewhere around the 9/11 politicians switched from selling people dreams to selling them protection from their nightmares.
 
Yeah I mean they all still suck. Nothing changes in 2025.

Being a drug dealer is still a more honorable profession.
 
Should of known this empty thread with no real content or substance was created by that stupid TS. Lol what a fail .
 
Depends on where. Screaming about DEI, "trans kids" and climate only works in certain areas now, but we did just have a guy with dementia and a VP and major party nominee who was installed entirely because of her sex and skin color who was just paying for celebrities to endorse her without even mentioning 1 policy for over a month as the nominee, and finally broke the policy silence by stealing a policy from her opponent, but she got thoroughly rejected by the voters. You can still get installed in some places like CA, NYC or Portland just by saying "DEI, climate and trans kids", and Nancy Pelosi even admitted that those districts would vote for a glass of a water if it had a (D) next its name, but looks like that's over for now in national elections.
 
It's pretty hard given the fact that most people never even break through in local politics (aka entry or intermediate level position equivalents). Although to be fair yes, the legislative chops required to run have all but disappeared as a requirement since Congress does less and less every GOP (and to a lesser extent Democratic) term.
 
iwannabeadored said:
lol I know you ain’t talking you’re the dumbest guy on sherdog
What another fail. I feel bad for you, so here you go. Edit it, champ

***Lol, I know you aren’t talking. You’re the dumbest guy on Sherdog***
 
