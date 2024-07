He can’t become the GOAT of any division. Unless he defends the LHW belt about 8 more times.



But if he could win the HW Title. That would be a huge accomplishment, imo. And people will say he’s the GOAT. And people will say he’s not.



I just have my own lists. But Alex has already accomplished so much in so little time. It’s extraordinary even with the golden ticket to the MW Title Shot.



So he will probably have an honoured spot on my lists somewhere. But he just doesn’t have the time. And a third belt would require beating the HW Champ. I’d like to see him try at some point when a free TS at HW makes sense. But I’m probably picking the HW Champ to win.