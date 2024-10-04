Pereira's size

Rountree is a 6'1 jacked boy. I won't count him out yet. He is a powerhouse too.
I've been erect all week lol, this card has serious potential sir.
I know some of you Sherbros thought this was a thread about something else but it is not. Sorry!
Well, at least we can talk about @StonedLemur 's size instead
Round3 by childish surprise Tko in round3
With this being said, Rountree looks like a child when compared to him.
I got Alex by sneezing in RD1.