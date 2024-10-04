Pereira's size

Steve Fox

Steve Fox

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 27, 2019
Messages
5,594
Reaction score
7,667
I know some of you Sherbros thought this was a thread about something else but it is not. Sorry!
<WhitmanDefeat>

With this being said, Rountree looks like a child when compared to him.

1728072161034.png

I got Alex by sneezing in RD1.
 
Other than Jiri he mostly dwarfs all the other guys he faces.
 
Poatans fist is almost as big as Treerouns head
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Iroh
How would you rate Alex' (potential) opponents?
Replies
13
Views
187
The Siege
The Siege
Dana's Conscience
Unpopular Opinion: Rountree title shot is fine
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
2K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,809
Messages
56,283,105
Members
175,144
Latest member
kffkhddjhgv

Share this page

Back
Top