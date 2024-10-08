Conor declares he will not be watching Poatans next fight

I thought it was kind of cool to see that video of Conor yelling out Chama after Pereiera's victory, but then I found out it was because he bet a million dollars on the outcome of the fight ending for either guy to win by knockout, and then in typical Conor let down, butthurt fashion, he said he wouldn't watch Pereira's next fight since he's not moving up.

Conor McGregor declares he won't watch Alex Pereira's next fight just seconds after winning $1.2million bet and heaping praise on his performance

Conor McGregor's UFC 307 reaction was a roller coaster of emotion
The Irishman was a keen viewer for UFC 307 as Pereira broke records with his fourth round KO win over Khalil Rountree Jr. He had committed $1million to the fight ending by knockout, and had to wait until the championship rounds to cash out his $200,000 prize.

“Quick, what’s the odds on a KO either way here?” He wrote. “I will put a million US down on it. There is a KO happening here. I will not be surprised if Rountree secures an insane KO win here. I will also not be surprised if Periera jumping knees him unconscious.

“Whoever starts throwing little flicky kicks in this, the first person to throw a little flicky kick in this, is losing. I guarantee it.”

But it all went downhill in the next part of the video, when Pereira refused to call out anyone in the division above. After roaring that the Brazilian should “Call for heavyweight now,” he raged at the prospect of moving back down to middleweight to face Dricus Du Plessis.

“Ah leave it out, if he says drop down to middleweight, don’t lie to yourself that was a heavy cut,” he ranted. “You already done it, [now] heavyweight.” And when Pereira didn’t give the answer he wanted, McGregor finished the video by declaring: “I’m not watching your next one!”
 
I agree with McGregor, he needs to move up to Heavyweight.
 
I now picture Conor going everywhere in a little cloud of cocaine dust

peanuts-pigpen-schulz.jpg
 
Bloody Elbow is writing articles based on McGregor's drunken clips he puts out while he watches fights? Solid journalism. :rolleyes:

This is where a lot of the problem lies. Conor is obviously not irrelevant, but in terms of his fighting career, he most certainly is. He shouldn’t be posted here, but he doesn’t fit anywhere else. He’ll never be a Hollywood media darling because he’s got no class and was raised in the shit hole that is Dublin. He’s a jumped up coke head who women (and a few sherdoggers) like to look at. He’s not relevant on these forums anymore or in any mma media
 
