WEAPONIZING PACE (What Does GREAT CARDIO Actually MEAN?)

IronGolem007

IronGolem007

Po Atan
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2022
Messages
4,627
Reaction score
9,620
There's a slightly different thread topic on this, but it appears to me that most people don't actually know what "cardio" (or, more specifically) WEAPONIZING PACE + PRESSURE actually means.
  • For example, "going 5 rounds" doesn't automatically = "great cardio."
  • Think about it: many people can jog for 25 minutes — but ALMOST NO ONE can run full blast for 25 minutes.
  • Jogging doesn't take much energy, while running as fast as you can takes A TON of energy.
With this perspective in place, to me, the best-conditioned athletes = those who are able to put up A FRENETIC PACE ... and can then SUSTAIN THIS for an exceptional amount of time.

This ability to carry on "an extreme pace" — way beyond the average "conditioned athlete" is the very definition of Weaponizing Pace + Pressure 👊

However, without the threat of finish, pressure doesn't mean too much.

But WITH the threat of finish, high-pressure is soul-evaporating.

We literally just saw this with Pereira against Rountree ... constant pressure + extreme likelihood of finish.

It's not just Pereira's power, is the constant pace + pressure he puts on his opponents.

Khabib did this from a grappler/submission perspective; Pereira doesn't from a striker's perspective.

Since Khabib is yesterday's news, we'll talk about Pereira.

Yes, Pereira has SIZE + REACH + POWER + TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE ...

But it is his PACE + PRESSURE which really define him.
He never let you off the hook, he is always in your face, HUGE, menacing, threatening.

Aside from the altitude, Pereira's power, as well as his experience & skill, it was Alex' PACE and PRESSURE which broke Khalil Rountree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KOPPE
Reminder: Ankalaev is a striker with zero submission wins.
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Koro_11
Koro_11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,334
Messages
56,314,792
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top