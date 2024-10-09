WEAPONIZING PACE (What Does GREAT CARDIO Actually MEAN?)

IronGolem007
There's a slightly different thread topic on this, but it appears to me that most people don't actually know what "cardio" (or, more specifically) WEAPONIZING PACE + PRESSURE actually means.
This ability to carry on "an extreme pace" — way beyond the average "conditioned athlete" is the very definition of Weaponizing Pace + Pressure
However, without the threat of finish, pressure doesn't mean too much.
But WITH the threat of finish, high-pressure is soul-evaporating.
We literally just saw this with Pereira against Rountree ... constant pressure + extreme likelihood of finish.
It's not just Pereira's power, is the constant pace + pressure he puts on his opponents.
Khabib did this from a grappler/submission perspective; Pereira doesn't from a striker's perspective.
Since Khabib is yesterday's news, we'll talk about Pereira.
Yes, Pereira has SIZE + REACH + POWER + TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE ...
But it is his PACE + PRESSURE which really define him.
He never let you off the hook, he is always in your face, HUGE, menacing, threatening.
Aside from the altitude, Pereira's power, as well as his experience & skill, it was Alex' PACE and PRESSURE which broke Khalil Rountree.
- For example, "going 5 rounds" doesn't automatically = "great cardio."
- Think about it: many people can jog for 25 minutes — but ALMOST NO ONE can run full blast for 25 minutes.
- Jogging doesn't take much energy, while running as fast as you can takes A TON of energy.
