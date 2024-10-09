WEAPONIZING PACE (What Does GREAT CARDIO Actually MEAN?)

WEAPONIZING PACE + PRESSURE

There's a slightly different thread topic on this, but it appears to me that most peoplewhat "cardio" (or, more specifically)With this perspective in place, to me,= those who are able to put up... and can thenforThis ability to carry on "an extreme pace" — way beyond the average "conditioned athlete" is the very definition ofHowever, without the threat of finish, pressure doesn't mean too much.Butthe threat of finish,We literally just saw this with Pereira against Rountree ... constant pressure + extreme likelihood of finish.It's not just Pereira's power, ishe puts on his opponents.Khabib did this from a grappler/submission perspective; Pereira doesn't from a striker's perspective.Since Khabib is yesterday's news, we'll talk about Pereira.Yes, Pereira has SIZE + REACH + POWER + TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE ...But it is his PACE + PRESSURE which really define him.He never let you off the hook, he is always in your face, HUGE, menacing, threatening.Aside from the altitude, Pereira's power, as well as his experience & skill, it was Alex' PACE and PRESSURE which broke Khalil Rountree.