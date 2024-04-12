People are sleeping on YanXiaonan

Zhang Weili is a big favorite I see but tbh ppl are sleeping on Yan Xiaonan



Weili always has the strenght advantage but she won't have that against Yan.

Yan is that one girl who can match her strenght by strenght, if anything the only advantage that Weili really has is on the ground. I feel if Yan keeps it standing she is going to beat the shit out of Weili



Weili is fast and is a heavy hitter, yes, she has all those KO's for a reason but I think Yan is just as fast and as heavy hitter as Weili, but taller, longer and probably more technical. She put Andrade on her ass just with 1 shot while Weili had to hitter with literally everything she could



Also Weili's striking defensive is probably her bigges5 weakness, she already got KO'd by Rose, she got touched up a lot by Joanna in that first fight, went to to toe. And in her last fight that Brazilian girl Lemos was also landing clean clean on her, that's why she had to rely on the ground game the whole fight