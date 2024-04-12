People are sleeping on YanXiaonan

Zhang Weili is a big favorite I see but tbh ppl are sleeping on Yan Xiaonan

Weili always has the strenght advantage but she won't have that against Yan.
Yan is that one girl who can match her strenght by strenght, if anything the only advantage that Weili really has is on the ground. I feel if Yan keeps it standing she is going to beat the shit out of Weili

Weili is fast and is a heavy hitter, yes, she has all those KO's for a reason but I think Yan is just as fast and as heavy hitter as Weili, but taller, longer and probably more technical. She put Andrade on her ass just with 1 shot while Weili had to hitter with literally everything she could

Also Weili's striking defensive is probably her bigges5 weakness, she already got KO'd by Rose, she got touched up a lot by Joanna in that first fight, went to to toe. And in her last fight that Brazilian girl Lemos was also landing clean clean on her, that's why she had to rely on the ground game the whole fight
 
She's solid but I don't think she can summon enough power in her hands to worry Weili, who will stand and bang with anybody.

Yan wings arm punches during brawls/exchanges, she doesn't sit down on heavy hooks like Weili.
 
I don't think she can match Zhang's physicality, she'll have to stay at range for the whole fight and I don't think it's happening, but of course anything can happen in MMA and Yan's very good.
 
Yan has 1 KO in the past 8 years, and is otherwise a decision machine (she even went 2-2 in her past 4). Zhang, on the other hand, has looked great in every single one of her fights, except of course against Rose. She's skilled all around and, in my opinion, will be more than Yan can handle.
 
I wish I was sleeping on her

65ztxn7yvh461.jpg
 
Yea, that was a beautiful counter she landed, sat down on it too, but it's not her norm.

She tends to punch with her upper body in most scenarios where she's exchanging. Andrade just came bull rushing forward with punches and gave her the perfect opportunity to plant and counter (which, to her credit, she did marvelously).

She might have some success perppering Weili a bit but I don't think she wants to get into too many straight up "see who's tougher" brawl moments in there with Zhang. It probably ain't gonna go well if she does.
 
As long as it stays on the feet it will be a competitive fight. Problem is Yan has a weakness to wrestling and Weili likes to wrestle. If Carla Esparza fucks you up on the ground, Weili certainly can.
 
I'm not sleeping on her... I'm sleeping on a Beauty-Rest.... Ba-dump-ba
 
Xioanan is good, but she has never looked completely dominant, other than the Andrade fight…

Dern, Gadelha, etc. even Hill had moments against her…

I don’t really hold the loss to Esparza against her, since she is a former champ and one of the better grapplers in the division, but Zhang is just in another level…

When Zhang chooses to take fight to the mat, I think she does it without much resistance…
 
She didn't stand and bang with lemos
 
It’s boring by default due to the fact that it’s WMMA and I have zero interest in the outcome.

A fight between the two lowest ranked UFC male fighters would be a much higher level display of MMA , so yeah, I couldn’t care less about it just like I couldn’t care less about the women’s World Cup, or WNBA, or whatever else.
 
Is Yan strong physically? She doesn't look particularly strong. Haven't seen many of her fights, but weili looks way stronger. Weili can be knocked out though because her defense is not the best, so if this other Chinese lady has good power as she showed against Andrade then I can see her catching weili as well
 
She's a cute little Chinese lady. She comes across as not being as respectful or traditional as weili though. She's got tattoos on her body, even behind her ear I think I saw one. And at the face off against weili she seemed kind of disrespectful and not friendly compared to weili who seemed full of positivity and prideful of her country carrying her flag. I wonder how actual Chinese feel about the two of them
 
