WMMA haters reached a new level of stupid last night

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@red
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
8,382
Reaction score
14,353
I couldn't believe the number of people shitposting in the PBP thread that Weili's fight was boring. It had one of the most dramatic sequences of events I've ever seen in a fight.

1. Weili smashes Yan and chokes her unconscious.

2. Yan wakes up at the end of the round and goes to her corner, where the commentators think they see the ref giving her illegal smelling salts to resuscitate her.

3. Weili smashes her again in the second round and people were speculating Yan may have been out again, from strikes. Yan wakes up and keeps fighting.

3. Third round, Weili is gassed and Yan takes over. What the fuck? This dominant champion, who may have beaten their opponent twice already tonight, might lose because of the craziest circumstances a fighter could find themselves in.

4. Weili digs deep and find her second wind, taking back the fight and attempting to finish Yan (again) right up until the final bell.

At no point was there laying and praying, or circling without action. This fight almost saw a dominant champion dethroned through the most ridiculous of circumstances, but the champ fought her way back to a dominant win. The story of this fight is objectively one of the craziest, most dramatic stories to ever play out in a fight. And people were complaining like there was no action, no sensational set of circumstances playing out, no incredible display of heart and determination on display... fucking ridiculous.

When you're so determined to hate WMMA that you can't say you're just not into it and have to pretend some completely different fight is happening right in front of your eyes... you've got a fucking problem with reality.
 
blaseblase said:
They were shitting on the fight before it happened, they can't let reality change their narrative.

Harrison v Holm was the only WMMA fight with the potential to be boring but man did Harrison deliver.
Click to expand...

I'm a huge Kayla fan and even I was worried that she'd get bogged down in her debut, but, damn, she came out like a superstar bulldozer. I can't wait to see her fight again.
 
I do think this fight was evidence that Rose could come back and win her title back if she weren't stupid. Lol at having 2 wins against the champ and deciding to go fight in a division against bigger girls.
 
The fight was sloppy and almost absurd how gassed a champion was in the 3rd round. Not only that but throwing complete air punches like a mile away. Most championship level fighters would've finished Yan in the catatonic state she was in after the 1st.

It had moments of back and forth, but it felt like even the knockdowns weren't as deadly as other fights. I'm tired of pretending that if you took Weili's skills and put it in a male body that she'd be as unstoppable. Yan just happened to be even more 1 dimensional.

I'm not trying to hate wmma, but there is clearly a different level of skill compared to the men. The technical ability of the champ vs #1 contender was pretty low. JJ and Rose seem like more complete fighters skill wise.
 
I can't imagine how much estrogen one has in their body to pay any attention at all to any of the WMMA fights with how many amazing real fights there were last night.
 
Barteh said:
It completely killed the entire mood in the place where I was at. They really need to stop stinking up these cards with that bullshit, almost nobody gives a fuck.
Click to expand...
Well it happened after the craziest KO in UFC history so I get why people were crashing down, but anyone calling it a bad fight is mental.
 
13Seconds said:
Well it happened after the craziest KO in UFC history so I get why people were crashing down, but anyone calling it a bad fight is mental.
Click to expand...

It's objectively a terrible fight. The rest of the card is filled with top 10 fighters and this fight has two chicks who would literally get DESTROYED by amateurs in the same weight class. It doesn't belong.
 
What percentage of MMA fans would have gladly traded that fight, for a 5 rounder between Arman and Charles.

I bet Arman would smash both of them in 2 minutes.
 
blaseblase said:
I do think this fight was evidence that Rose could come back and win her title back if she weren't stupid. Lol at having 2 wins against the champ and deciding to go fight in a division against bigger girls.
Click to expand...
She doesn't like the weight cut anymore I guess
 
Barteh said:
It's objectively a terrible fight. The rest of the card is filled with top 10 fighters and this fight has two chicks who would literally get DESTROYED by amateurs in the same weight class. It doesn't belong.
Click to expand...
I don’t think the word "objectively" means what you think it means, because you're clearly not being objective at all. Or you just didn't watch it.

Objectively, the last round sucked, and left a bad impression on an otherwise good fight.
 
13Seconds said:
I don’t think the word "objectively" means what you think it means, because you're clearly not being objective at all. Or you just didn't watch it.

Objectively, the last round sucked, and left a bad impression on an otherwise good fight.
Click to expand...

We're talking about girls that would get their shit kicked in by the number 5000 ranked guy in the world in their weight class.

That's objectively bad, terrible in fact.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
People are sleeping on YanXiaonan
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
jmboyd24
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,208
Messages
55,408,098
Members
174,763
Latest member
supermurph

Share this page

Back
Top