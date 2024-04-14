WMMA haters reached a new level of stupid last night

I couldn't believe the number of people shitposting in the PBP thread that Weili's fight was boring. It had one of the most dramatic sequences of events I've ever seen in a fight.



1. Weili smashes Yan and chokes her unconscious.



2. Yan wakes up at the end of the round and goes to her corner, where the commentators think they see the ref giving her illegal smelling salts to resuscitate her.



3. Weili smashes her again in the second round and people were speculating Yan may have been out again, from strikes. Yan wakes up and keeps fighting.



3. Third round, Weili is gassed and Yan takes over. What the fuck? This dominant champion, who may have beaten their opponent twice already tonight, might lose because of the craziest circumstances a fighter could find themselves in.



4. Weili digs deep and find her second wind, taking back the fight and attempting to finish Yan (again) right up until the final bell.



At no point was there laying and praying, or circling without action. This fight almost saw a dominant champion dethroned through the most ridiculous of circumstances, but the champ fought her way back to a dominant win. The story of this fight is objectively one of the craziest, most dramatic stories to ever play out in a fight. And people were complaining like there was no action, no sensational set of circumstances playing out, no incredible display of heart and determination on display... fucking ridiculous.



When you're so determined to hate WMMA that you can't say you're just not into it and have to pretend some completely different fight is happening right in front of your eyes... you've got a fucking problem with reality.