Is Tatiana Suarez going to become the second W 2 division champion?

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,418
Reaction score
3,915
She's ranked 1st at SW and has a dominant viotry over the FLW champ Alexa Grasso. She has alos competed at FLW like 2 fights ago.

There isn't anyobody that can stop her. Only injuries can stop her.

Weili got taken down by a striker in Yan, she has nothing for Tatiana.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
W SW top 5: a close look
Replies
3
Views
290
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
Shay Brennan
Is Makhachev the only current UFC champ that has a good chance of getting 3 or more title defenses?
Replies
17
Views
939
Ares Black
Ares Black

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,496
Messages
55,422,743
Members
174,769
Latest member
Mario Santrovich

Share this page

Back
Top