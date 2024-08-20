"PANTOJA IS ONE OF THE MOST ANNOYING FIGHTERS IN THE UFC"

Ser das Trevas said: But I'm shocked when I see people saying that Erceg won this fight.



Man, this wasn't even competitive, there weren't 5 rounds total that Erceg dominated the fight.



People saw a little blood: "ERCEG WON." Click to expand...

Not that many people said Erceg won. Most said Erceg could have won if he fought a better 5th round.Erceg pretty clearly won round 2 and there is zero doubt he won round 4, out striking Pantoja in both of those rounds on the stat sheet. Round 2 he shut down multiple TD attempts, swept Pantoja, and landed the bigger shots. Even in the video look how little time they devote to round 4, because it was all Erceg. Round 3 was when the cut happened, but Pantoja still won that round (imo and the judges). Some people may have wanted to give Erceg that round because of the cut, but Pantoja still dominated the grappling and striking that round.Erceg was definitely in position to win after a dominant round 4, going into round 5, but he fought round 5 like he needed a finish. With a more measured approach he could have taken a decision. That’s why he was so upset at the decision, because he wrongly assumed he was down 3 rounds and knew he blew it by not fighting smart in round 5.