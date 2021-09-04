Pancrase: The Forgotten Organization

We have been starting to touch on the subject within the Kakutogi Road columns, but to answer it here, there were very few full-blown works in Pancrase. Three that I can think of off the top of my head (Suzuki/Funaki, Suzuki/Shamrock, Shamrock/Hume) however, there were quite a few matches in the early days that wouldn't qualify as either a work or a shoot. The best way to describe it would be "hard gym-sparring." Fights where it wasn't faked, but both guys aren't really trying to completely tear into each other like a modern MMA fight. There were also some issues where there was enough of a skill disparity that some guys would try and drag the match out a little longer to give the fans more of a show. Also, a lot of these guys had to fight every month, so it made sense that they would have a gentleman's agreement not hit each other on the ground (strikes were legal on the ground in Pancrase, but most of the natives avoided this, at least until the last min or so of the match)..



Overall, a lot of the talk over the years on message boards about how fake Pancrase is has been overblown, even if some of those early fights were closer to a gym sparring session than modern MMA. The win/loss records would not have changed in those situations. On the other hand, rope escapes have been crucial to some guys having strong records. Bas Rutten would have a terrible record without rope escapes, as he would usually get caught in a submission early in the fight, and grab an escape, before eventually winning the fight. Valentijn Overeem and GIlbert Yvel are another two that won a lot of fights because they relied on rope escapes before murking their opponents from the stand-up.