Pancrase: The Forgotten Organization

Glove
Jun 6, 2015
- 8,127
- 5,301
The second oldest MMA organization in the world, Pancrase was founded in January 1993 by former All Japan Pro Wrestlers, Masakatsu Funaki, Minoru Suzaki and Takaku Fuke. Pancrase would be based on pure shoot-style wrestling with limited gimmicks. The inspiration to create Pancrase came from an earlier mixed combat bout between Muhammad Ali (boxer) and Antonio Inoki (wrestler) in 1976.The very first King of Pucrases would later find success in numerous MMA orgaznaition like the UFC and Pride, Ken Wayne Shamrock. The hybrid based orgaznaitijn would also begin the careers of other notable MMA and even K-1 fighters such as Bas Rutten, Frank Shamrock, Semmy Schilt, Chris Lytle, Jason DeLucia, Kazuo Miskai, Yuki Kondo, Guy Mezger, Nathan Marquradt and Josh Barnett. Pancrase still holds events to the current day. Do we have any people that followed or current still follow Pancrase today? Plisse feel free to relate your thoughts here. One fight i particular i remember was Bas Rutten vs Masakatsu Funaki held on September 7, 1996 in which Rutten defended the King of Pancrase in brutal fashion. Funaki is also one of the most skilled grapplers i have ever seen in NHB/MMA history.
