Does Jason DeLucia Get Enough Credit?

Hey everyone,

We all know UFC 1 was a game-changer for MMA in the U.S. While legends like Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock often steal the spotlight, there's one fighter who doesn't get much attention: Jason DeLucia. He might not have reached the same fame, but DeLucia had some serious skills and a solid career.

Many from that first UFC event faded away or ended up with losing records. Gerard Gordeau, for example, didn't do much after UFC 1. Ken Shamrock had his moments but got tangled in controversies and probably fought longer than he should have. Royce Gracie also faced some issues. Patrick Smith continued fighting and grabbed some wins later on, but his legacy is marred by a conviction for a serious offense involving a minor.

Jason DeLucia, on the other hand, made notable contributions to MMA. He was part of the first-ever UFC fight and later faced Royce Gracie at UFC 2, though he lost via submission. Beyond the UFC, DeLucia became a key figure in Pancrase, a Japanese MMA organization. In 1996, he was the runner-up in the King of Pancrase Championship Tournament, showcasing his skill and resilience. One memorable match was a nearly 30-minute bout against Yuki Kondo, highlighting his endurance. DeLucia's professional record stands at 33 wins, 21 losses, and 1 draw, with victories over notable fighters like Matt Hume, Chris Lytle, Masakatsu Funaki, Yuki Kondo, Minoru Suzuki and Ikuhisa Minowa.

Beyond fighting, DeLucia was active in the MMA community, especially on the Sherdog forums, sharing his experiences and insights.

So, what do you all think of Jason DeLucia?

I agree, he's an old school legend that people should be aware of. He also fought in one of the Gracie Challenge matches against Royce (I'm pretty sure) and got armbarred, dude was certainly willing to challenge himself in a lot of ways.
 
I'll never forget him trying to put a curse on Bas for one of their rematches (think it was the third fight) because he kept getting his shit rocked.

They ended up arguing about it on Sherdog way back in the day which was pretty funny. Iirc Jason also had shit grammar.
 
I rambler watching those fights back in the day and we used to get draft beer at this store that poured it into gallon jugs that looked like windshield washer containers. Used my buddies older brother's I'd 'cause we looked alike. Good times.
 
Thesnake101 said:
I'll never forget him trying to put a curse on Bas for one of their rematches (think it was the third fight) because he kept getting his shit rocked.

They ended up arguing about it on Sherdog way back in the day which was pretty funny. Iirc Jason also had shit grammar.
Man I wish I was around when that type of stuff used to happen on here.
 
Was DeLucia actually the first ufc fight? There’s some controversy over when the alternate bout occurred on the card if I remember correct
 
