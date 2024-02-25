MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,929
- Reaction score
- 39,852
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T
Finals Double O/T
Here we go this is it. Mano a Mano. Lets get it on! Thank you again for participating, until next time. : - )
Btw these two season are masterpieces and changed the game for how a TV show can be.
My choice:
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 1
True Detective - Season 1
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T
Finals Double O/T
Here we go this is it. Mano a Mano. Lets get it on! Thank you again for participating, until next time. : - )
Btw these two season are masterpieces and changed the game for how a TV show can be.
My choice:
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
True Detective - Season 1
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Episode list - IMDb
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com