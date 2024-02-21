MXZT
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Now we're in the Semi-Finals. It's pretty stacked so you still have the options to choose 5.
My choices:
Breaking Bad - Season 4
Game of Thrones - Season 1
True Detective - Season 1
Firefly - Season 1
The Last of Us - Season 1
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Breaking Bad - Season 4
The Sopranos - Season 6
Lost - Season 1
Daredevil - Season 2
The Wire - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 1
True Detective - Season 1
The Wire - Season 5
Fargo - Season 1
The Boys - Season 2
Firefly - Season 1
The Last of Us - Season 1
The Sopranos - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 6
Dexter - Season 4
The Boys - Season 3
Shield - Season 7
Invincible - Season 1
Prison Break - Season 1
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 4
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 6
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Lost - Season 1
Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Episode list - IMDb
Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Daredevil - Season 2
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 3
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
True Detective - Season 1
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Episode list - IMDb
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 5
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Fargo - Season 1
Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Episode list - IMDb
Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Boys - Season 2
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Firefly - Season 1
Firefly: Der Aufbruch der Serenity (TV Series 2002–2003) - Episode list - IMDb
Firefly: Der Aufbruch der Serenity (TV Series 2002–2003) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Last of Us - Season 1
The Last of Us (TV Series 2023– ) - Episode list - IMDb
The Last of Us (TV Series 2023– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 3
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 6
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Dexter - Season 4
Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Boys - Season 3
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Shield - Season 7
The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb
The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Invincible - Season 1
Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Episode list - IMDb
Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Prison Break - Season 1
Prison Break (TV Series 2005–2017) - Episode list - IMDb
Prison Break (TV Series 2005–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
