Television Out of these TV Show seasons - Which 5 are the best? (First Semi-Finals)

What's your picks?

  • Total voters
    28
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket

Now we're in the Semi-Finals. It's pretty stacked so you still have the options to choose 5.


My choices:

Breaking Bad - Season 4
Game of Thrones - Season 1
True Detective - Season 1
Firefly - Season 1
The Last of Us - Season 1


Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.


Game of Thrones - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Sopranos - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Lost - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Episode list - IMDb

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Daredevil - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Wire - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

True Detective - Season 1
www.imdb.com

True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Episode list - IMDb

True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Wire - Season 5
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Fargo - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Episode list - IMDb

Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Boys - Season 2
www.imdb.com

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Firefly - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Firefly: Der Aufbruch der Serenity (TV Series 2002–2003) - Episode list - IMDb

Firefly: Der Aufbruch der Serenity (TV Series 2002–2003) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Last of Us - Season 1
www.imdb.com

The Last of Us (TV Series 2023– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Last of Us (TV Series 2023– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Sopranos - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Dexter - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Boys - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Shield - Season 7
www.imdb.com

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Invincible - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Episode list - IMDb

Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

Prison Break - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Prison Break (TV Series 2005–2017) - Episode list - IMDb

Prison Break (TV Series 2005–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.
Some tough choices,

1. true detective season 1

2. the wire season 3
3. the sopranos season 3
4. Dexter season 4
5. Fargo season 1
 
This is the hardest one yet. Fuck lol I have no idea.

Boys S3
Game of Thrones S1
Sopranos S3
Breaking Bad S4
GOT S4
 
zapataxiv said:
Some tough choices,

1. true detective season 1

2. the wire season 3
3. the sopranos season 3
4. Dexter season 4
5. Fargo season 1
Fascinating you didn't pick any Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad.

Nonetheless, those are solid picks.
 
MXZT said:
Fascinating you didn't pick any Game of Thrones or Breaking Bad.

Nonetheless, those are solid picks.
even though i am from new mexico, and albuquerque in particular i am not a big fan of BB, i enjoyed BCS much more.

i went for representation of amazing shows so every vote would be for a different series. but a solid argument could have been made for GOT 1,3,4 on the list. I am confident they will all pick up votes.

that being said i believe any of the seasons i picked could stand against any of the gots or bbs
 
True Detective
Game of thrones 4 and 1
Fargo
Lost

Breaking Bad 3 probably should to be there, but I couldn't not vote for Lost season 1 yet. Toughest one so far.
 
