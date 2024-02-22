Television Out of these TV Show seasons - Which 5 are the best? (Second Semi-Finals)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals



My choices:

Breaking Bad - Season 5
Stranger Things - Season 1
The X-Files - Season 3
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3




Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.


Breaking Bad - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Stranger Things - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Boys - Season 1
www.imdb.com

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The X-Files - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Akte X: Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI (TV Series 1993–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

Akte X: Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI (TV Series 1993–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Cobra Kai - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Episode list - IMDb

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Daredevil - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Ozark - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Ozark (TV Series 2017–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

Ozark (TV Series 2017–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Westworld - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Westworld (TV Series 2016–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

Westworld (TV Series 2016–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 4
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Punisher - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Marvel's The Punisher (TV Series 2017–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's The Punisher (TV Series 2017–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Dexter - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Shield - Season 5
www.imdb.com

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Lost - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Episode list - IMDb

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Sons of Anarchy - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Episode list - IMDb

Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Yellowstone - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Yellowstone (TV Series 2018– ) - Episode list - IMDb

Yellowstone (TV Series 2018– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
House of Dragon - Season 1
www.imdb.com

House of the Dragon (TV Series 2022– ) - Episode list - IMDb

House of the Dragon (TV Series 2022– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
Please vote.
