First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
My choices:
Breaking Bad - Season 5
Stranger Things - Season 1
The X-Files - Season 3
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Breaking Bad - Season 5
Stranger Things - Season 1
The Boys - Season 1
The X-Files - Season 3
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Daredevil - Season 3
Ozark - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 2
Breaking Bad - Season 3
The Sopranos - Season 5
Westworld - Season 1
The Wire - Season 4
The Punisher - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Dexter - Season 1
The Shield - Season 5
Lost - Season 3
Sons of Anarchy - Season 2
Yellowstone - Season 3
House of Dragon - Season 1
Breaking Bad - Season 5
