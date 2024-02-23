MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,863
- Reaction score
- 39,771
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Here we are in The Finals, down to 4 choices.
There will be other rounds after this, to get it down to just one choice.
My choices:
True Detective - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 5
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
True Detective - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Breaking Bad - Season 4
The Sopranos - Season 3
Daredevil - Season 2
Game of Thrones - Season 1
The Sopranos - Season 6
The Wire - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 5
Stranger Things - Season 1
Breaking Bad - Season 3
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 2
The Wire - Season 4
Dexter - Season 1
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
Here we are in The Finals, down to 4 choices.
There will be other rounds after this, to get it down to just one choice.
My choices:
True Detective - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 5
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
True Detective - Season 1
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Episode list - IMDb
True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb
Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Episode list - IMDb
Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb
The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com