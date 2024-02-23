Television Out of these TV Show seasons - Which 4 are the best? (The Finals)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals

Here we are in The Finals, down to 4 choices.

There will be other rounds after this, to get it down to just one choice.

My choices:

True Detective - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 5



Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.


True Detective - Season 1
www.imdb.com

True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Episode list - IMDb

True Detective (TV Series 2014– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Daredevil - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Stranger Things - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Cobra Kai - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Episode list - IMDb

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 4
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Dexter - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.



Never watched Sopranos or the wire but breaking bad season 5 is epic. Don't think anything tops that.
 
