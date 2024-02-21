Television Out of these TV show seasons - Which are the 5 best? (Fifth Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket


My choices:

Cobra Kai - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 2
Person of Interest - Season 5
Hannibal - Season 2


Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.


Shameless - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Shameless: Nicht ganz nüchtern (TV Series 2011–2021) - Episode list - IMDb

Shameless: Nicht ganz nüchtern (TV Series 2011–2021) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Vikings - Season 3
Vikings - Season 3

Vikings (TV Series 2013–2020) - Episode list - IMDb

Vikings (TV Series 2013–2020) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 5
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Euphoria - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Euphoria (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

Euphoria (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Community - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Community (TV Series 2009–2015) - Episode list - IMDb

Community (TV Series 2009–2015) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Narcos - Season 2
Narcos - Season 2

Narcos (TV Series 2015–2017) - Episode list - IMDb

Narcos (TV Series 2015–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
House of Cards - Season 2
www.imdb.com

House of Cards (TV Series 2013–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

House of Cards (TV Series 2013–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Cobra Kai - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Episode list - IMDb

Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Homeland - Season 8
www.imdb.com

Homeland (TV Series 2011–2020) - Episode list - IMDb

Homeland (TV Series 2011–2020) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Last Kingdom - Season 4
www.imdb.com

The Last Kingdom (TV Series 2015–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

The Last Kingdom (TV Series 2015–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Westworld - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Westworld (TV Series 2016–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

Westworld (TV Series 2016–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Mad Men - Season 4
Mad Men - Season 4

Mad Men (TV Series 2007–2015) - Episode list - IMDb

Mad Men (TV Series 2007–2015) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Mr. Robot - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Mr. Robot (TV Series 2015–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Mr. Robot (TV Series 2015–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Barry - Season 3
Barry - Season 3

Barry (TV Series 2018–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Barry (TV Series 2018–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Person of Interest - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Person of Interest (TV Series 2011–2016) - Episode list - IMDb

Person of Interest (TV Series 2011–2016) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Hannibal - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Hannibal (TV Series 2013–2015) - Episode list - IMDb

Hannibal (TV Series 2013–2015) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Punisher - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Marvel's The Punisher (TV Series 2017–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's The Punisher (TV Series 2017–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
MXZT said:
I agree, totally.
Click to expand...
Because it took a totally different and unique play on the character you had no idea what was going to happen. It’s a shame they tried to do a third season with crappy writers.
 
Cobra Kai
Breaking Bad
GOT

And haven't seen enough to say for sure, but Mad Men and Shameless looked pretty good too. I only watched a few episodes of each back when I used to pretend to care about the shit my wife watches.
 
