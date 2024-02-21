MXZT
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
My choices:
Cobra Kai - Season 3
Breaking Bad - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 2
Person of Interest - Season 5
Hannibal - Season 2
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Shameless - Season 4
Vikings - Season 3
The Wire - Season 5
Euphoria - Season 2
Community - Season 2
Narcos - Season 2
House of Cards - Season 2
Cobra Kai - Season 3
Homeland - Season 8
The Last Kingdom - Season 4
The Sopranos - Season 5
Breaking Bad - Season 3
Westworld - Season 1
Mad Men - Season 4
Mr. Robot - Season 4
Barry - Season 3
Game of Thrones - Season 2
Person of Interest - Season 5
Hannibal - Season 2
The Punisher - Season 1
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
