MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,786
- Reaction score
- 39,590
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
We're more half way through the Elimination brackets. Only two more to go.
My choices:
Breaking Bad - Season 5
The X-Files - Season 3
Sherlock - Season 3
Stranger Things - Season 1
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Fleabag - Season 2
Rome - Season 2
Battlestar Galactica - Season 4
The Bear - Season 2
Doctor Who - Season 4
Breaking Bad - Season 5
The Crown - Season 2
The X-Files - Season 3
Supernatural - Season 2
Sons of Anarchy - Season 4
Ozark - Season 3
Sherlock - Season 3
Daredevil - Season 3
The Boys - Season 1
Boardwalk Empire - Season 3
Reacher - Season 1
Stranger Things - Season 1
Cobra Kai - Season 1
House of Cards - Season 4
The Newsroom - Season 3
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
We're more half way through the Elimination brackets. Only two more to go.
My choices:
Breaking Bad - Season 5
The X-Files - Season 3
Sherlock - Season 3
Stranger Things - Season 1
Cobra Kai - Season 1
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Fleabag - Season 2
Fleabag (TV Series 2016–2019) - Episode list - IMDb
Fleabag (TV Series 2016–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Rom (TV Series 2005–2007) - Episode list - IMDb
Rom (TV Series 2005–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Battlestar Galactica (TV Series 2004–2009) - Episode list - IMDb
Battlestar Galactica (TV Series 2004–2009) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Bear (TV Series 2022– ) - Episode list - IMDb
The Bear (TV Series 2022– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Doctor Who (TV Series 2005– ) - Episode list - IMDb
Doctor Who (TV Series 2005– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb
Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Crown (TV Series 2016–2023) - Episode list - IMDb
The Crown (TV Series 2016–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Akte X: Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI (TV Series 1993–2018) - Episode list - IMDb
Akte X: Die unheimlichen Fälle des FBI (TV Series 1993–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Supernatural: Zur Hölle mit dem Bösen (TV Series 2005–2020) - Episode list - IMDb
Supernatural: Zur Hölle mit dem Bösen (TV Series 2005–2020) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Episode list - IMDb
Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Ozark (TV Series 2017–2022) - Episode list - IMDb
Ozark (TV Series 2017–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Sherlock (TV Series 2010–2017) - Episode list - IMDb
Sherlock (TV Series 2010–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb
Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb
The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Boardwalk Empire (TV Series 2010–2014) - Episode list - IMDb
Boardwalk Empire (TV Series 2010–2014) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Reacher (TV Series 2022– ) - Episode list - IMDb
Reacher (TV Series 2022– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb
Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Episode list - IMDb
Cobra Kai (TV Series 2018–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
House of Cards (TV Series 2013–2018) - Episode list - IMDb
House of Cards (TV Series 2013–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com
The Newsroom (TV Series 2012–2014) - Episode list - IMDb
The Newsroom (TV Series 2012–2014) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com