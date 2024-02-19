Television Out of these TV show seasons - Which are the 5 best? (Third Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

  • The Shield - Season 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Better Call Saul - Season 6

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Boys - Season 3

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Leftovers - Season 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Sopranos - Season 3

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Stranger Things - Season 4

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • The Mandalorian - Season 2

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Game of Thrones - Season 6

    Votes: 3 100.0%

  • Dexter - Season 4

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Invincible - Season 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Six Feet Under - Season 5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Downton Abbey - Season 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mr. Robot - Season 3

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Succession - Season 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mad Men - Season 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dark - Season 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Peaky Blinders - Season 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sherlock - Season 2

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket




My choices:

Stranger Things - Season 4
The Mandalorian - Season 2
Game of Thrones - Season 6
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Sherlock - Season 2



Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.


The Shield - Season 7
www.imdb.com

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Shield: Gesetz der Gewalt (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Better Call Saul - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Better Call Saul (TV Series 2015–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

Better Call Saul (TV Series 2015–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com

The Boys - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Boys (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Leftovers - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Leftovers (TV Series 2014–2017) - Episode list - IMDb

The Leftovers (TV Series 2014–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Stranger Things - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Mandalorian - Season 2
www.imdb.com

The Mandalorian (TV Series 2019– ) - Episode list - IMDb

The Mandalorian (TV Series 2019– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Buffy the Vampire Slayer - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Buffy - Im Bann der Dämonen (TV Series 1997–2003) - Episode list - IMDb

Buffy - Im Bann der Dämonen (TV Series 1997–2003) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Dexter - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Invincible - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Episode list - IMDb

Invincible (TV Series 2021– ) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Six Feet Under - Season 5
www.imdb.com

Six Feet Under - Gestorben wird immer (TV Series 2001–2005) - Episode list - IMDb

Six Feet Under - Gestorben wird immer (TV Series 2001–2005) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Downton Abbey - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Downton Abbey (TV Series 2010–2015) - Episode list - IMDb

Downton Abbey (TV Series 2010–2015) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Mr. Robot - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Mr. Robot (TV Series 2015–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Mr. Robot (TV Series 2015–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Succession - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Succession (TV Series 2018–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Succession (TV Series 2018–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Mad Men - Season 7
www.imdb.com

Mad Men (TV Series 2007–2015) - Episode list - IMDb

Mad Men (TV Series 2007–2015) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Dark - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Dark (TV Series 2017–2020) - Episode list - IMDb

Dark (TV Series 2017–2020) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Peaky Blinders - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Peaky Blinders - Gangs of Birmingham (TV Series 2013–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

Peaky Blinders - Gangs of Birmingham (TV Series 2013–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Sherlock - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Sherlock (TV Series 2010–2017) - Episode list - IMDb

Sherlock (TV Series 2010–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Season 2
www.imdb.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (TV Series 2017–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (TV Series 2017–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
If you don't want to be tagged or want to be tagged just let me know thank you.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @Piperrr @ASUThermo @Chesten_Hesten @dc007
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @2DUM2TAP
@aldeniro78 @Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts
@wigglestick @cowboyjunkie @empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben
@The MARTIAN @Mesos @Swiftie @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @rustledjimjams
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Sleestaxk @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @marioh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Virginiatechmic @Simian Raticus @Lebnof
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @Vigorelli @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG
@MilesAbove @Randlewand @Uncle J @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @BARNUM @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @bosox32 @Kryptt
@ManCityFC9 @sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @ctm @RayA @VulcanNervPinch
@Streeter @LetThemBleed @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @tank666 @jerzey devil
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Spiffy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @Superbad
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @RoñaCastroJr
@El Che @Shaungotti @genecop @Mikeydontgiva @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @M4rk
@Uncommon Valor @AlphaBetaShark @Bobby 3 Sticks @scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @MastiffMike
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @Osiris007 @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Krixes @90 50
@GolovKing @bowened @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @Tone505 @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @Philadelphia Collins @cmw43 @MRDOG @RoxyBird
@MeatWagon06 @Nimrod @armbarforhire @paperclip101 @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42
@AZZA B @Luminosity @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf
@Andrey Kamensky @FinalFight @zuffazombee @heloder @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @J0N0 @BisexualMMA @Dr Stoppage @Bonos @Brutus.......
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @Badoldman @bigkick @burningspear
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @Mr. Fixit @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @EJRMAN513
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @hohner @Mr. Shickadance @hwm52806 @Goon Dog @TapIt
@cheesus @Omegaboy13 @Washkev @eighterumg5 @CrimsonFan @freakroor @Zanderlini
@BUDDYLOVETT @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @GergreG @Vegeta @TestosterOWN
@Xuh @eworden78 @ookii @Shael @DooHoChoi @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Fork
@houjebek @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Texan6533 @the muntjac @ThereIsNoSpoon
@Nightgunner05 @ModernMatt @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @DamianK1 @cooks1
@Jballer @The J0ker @Shogun515 @deucesarewild @dbo @TapIt @phightens19 @Zer
@Adrian Anis @Supasalta3000 @Escabar @ChuckSteak @Trainspotter @jan230 @Corona
@bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios @Kraysla
@RemyR @fungi @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @-sin- @heavy_hands @Cerberus87 @Kingz
@Misanthropist @Captain Sausage @yamahacrasher @Halge @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@National Acrobat @PG29 red0 Jr @HeffDoesWant @ThaiSexPills @HaggardSky @Rawex
@BlankaPresident @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare @CZMuayThai11 @Bargey @Kb7
@Fijeeto @Candy Routure @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer @spamking @Diet Butcher @landon
@HardBoiled @Karl_Hungus @TonOdanK @ahme4 @Ghost Boner @mmamxfan @KoChang
@Two Crows @Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @jojoRed @Thrawn33 @MDoza
@Preston Jarrett @Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @FadeLess @TardStrong @MichiganMMA1978
@2fast2see @AbominableJoman @templewarrior @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@LSXMMA @SilentFate @StonedLemur @hex @liner @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @west42
@ramsiN @Phlogiston @cincymma79 @Codpiece @-Magua- @xenomorph4prez @zapataxiv
@GirthBrooks @johnnystone @Speedy1 @Vapezilla @Oregonmma @Viking_Hammer
@FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Rastas @Motleysubs @MLarson @Hollywood Jack @Pliny Pete
@biscuitsbrah @stalehotdog @Cold cash rip @Heavy Hands @revoltub @Otto! @LilMountain
@TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @Pizza Werewolf @Sirwastealot @Long Dark Blues
@Sunnyvale TP @Beau Wring @Blue_Ribbon @UncleJosh @Lovestorm @HARRISON_3
@fingercuffs @Michaelangelo @KowboyMMA @Misfit23
 
