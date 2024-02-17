Television Out of these TV Show seasons - Which are the 5 best? (First Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

Here we go another tournament. This one is to find out which is the greatest single TV show season.

Let's make it happen.



My choices:

Daredevil - Season 2
Breaking Bad - Season 4
Person of Interest - Season 4
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Stranger Things - Season 2


Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.

Daredevil - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Episode list - IMDb

Marvel's Daredevil (TV Series 2015–2018) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Breaking Bad - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Breaking Bad (TV Series 2008–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Crown - Season 1
www.imdb.com

The Crown (TV Series 2016–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

The Crown (TV Series 2016–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Wire - Season 3
www.imdb.com

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

The Wire (TV Series 2002–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Ted Lasso - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Ted Lasso (TV Series 2020–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Ted Lasso (TV Series 2020–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Spartacus - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Spartacus: War of the Damned (TV Series 2010–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Spartacus: War of the Damned (TV Series 2010–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Avatar The Last Airbender (2005) - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Avatar - Der Herr der Elemente (TV Series 2005–2008) - Episode list - IMDb

Avatar - Der Herr der Elemente (TV Series 2005–2008) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Our Planet - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Unser Planet (TV Series 2019–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Unser Planet (TV Series 2019–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Succession - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Succession (TV Series 2018–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Succession (TV Series 2018–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Person of Interest - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Person of Interest (TV Series 2011–2016) - Episode list - IMDb

Person of Interest (TV Series 2011–2016) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Lost - Season 1
www.imdb.com

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Episode list - IMDb

Lost (TV Series 2004–2010) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Game of Thrones - Season 4
www.imdb.com

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Episode list - IMDb

Game of Thrones: Das Lied von Eis und Feuer (TV Series 2011–2019) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Dexter - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Episode list - IMDb

Dexter (TV Series 2006–2013) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Stranger Things - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Episode list - IMDb

Stranger Things (TV Series 2016–2025) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Last Kingdom - Season 5
www.imdb.com

The Last Kingdom (TV Series 2015–2022) - Episode list - IMDb

The Last Kingdom (TV Series 2015–2022) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Sopranos - Season 6
www.imdb.com

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Episode list - IMDb

Die Sopranos (TV Series 1999–2007) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Attack on Titan - Season 3
www.imdb.com

Attack on Titan (TV Series 2013–2023) - Episode list - IMDb

Attack on Titan (TV Series 2013–2023) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Fargo - Season 2
www.imdb.com

Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Episode list - IMDb

Fargo (TV Series 2014–2024) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
The Leftovers - Season 2
www.imdb.com

The Leftovers (TV Series 2014–2017) - Episode list - IMDb

The Leftovers (TV Series 2014–2017) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
Sons of Anarchy - Season 7
www.imdb.com

Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Episode list - IMDb

Sons of Anarchy (TV Series 2008–2014) - Movies, TV, Celebs, and more...
www.imdb.com www.imdb.com
 
Daredevil season 2 was one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen.

Lost season 1 as well.

I would add in Hannibal Season 2 if you haven’t finished the brackets
 
Rob Battisti said:
Daredevil season 2 was one of the best seasons I’ve ever seen.

Lost season 1 as well.

I would add in Hannibal Season 2 if you haven’t finished the brackets
Click to expand...

Yeah Daredevil season 2 is unreal. And I have Hannibal season 2 in another bracket. Thanks for the heads up though.
 
Wow I actually think this one is hard some of the losers are good seasons.
 
So I haven’t seen enough of these to pick very wisely. Dexter is the best I’ve seen. The ending wasn’t satisfying but still well done. I refuse to watch the new one out of principle

Lasso was never great but very good

Stranger things is quite good. Very happy. No negatives yet

Breaking bad is neck and neck with dexter

Sons had a wasted season in Ireland but I really liked everything else

Reacher season one is superb if we’re looking for additions

Longmire was excellent too
 
Bubzeh said:
The answer is Prison Break. It’s always Prison Break.
Click to expand...

I remember watching season 1 of prison break and lost around that time. They were both some of the best TV i'd ever watched.

Yea prison break had me absolutely hooked, but it got pretty bad real quick in later seasons.
 
