Here we go another tournament. This one is to find out which is the greatest single TV show season.
Let's make it happen.
My choices:
Daredevil - Season 2
Breaking Bad - Season 4
Person of Interest - Season 4
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Stranger Things - Season 2
Just click on the links below to get a reminder of what the season was like.
Daredevil - Season 2
Breaking Bad - Season 4
The Crown - Season 1
The Wire - Season 3
Ted Lasso - Season 2
Spartacus - Season 1
Avatar The Last Airbender (2005) - Season 3
Our Planet - Season 1
Succession - Season 3
Person of Interest - Season 4
Lost - Season 1
Game of Thrones - Season 4
Dexter - Season 2
Stranger Things - Season 2
The Last Kingdom - Season 5
The Sopranos - Season 6
Attack on Titan - Season 3
Fargo - Season 2
The Leftovers - Season 2
Sons of Anarchy - Season 7
