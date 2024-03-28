Kowboy On Sherdog
How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 57
ONE Championship on Friday promises another feast of elite muay thai battles complemented by a pair of mixed martial arts bouts in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com
Fight fans worldwide can anticipate another electrifying spectacle from ONE Championship, as ONE Friday Fights 57 descends upon the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. The weekly extravaganza promises a feast of elite muay thai battles complemented by a pair of mixed martial arts bouts. With a stacked card teeming with talent, onlookers can expect nothing short of a spectacle.
Taking center stage in the main event, Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will take on Alexey Balyko in a gripping 140-pound muay thai showdown. Panrit, fresh off a stellar victory over Kongklai Annymuaythai, finds himself faced with the formidable challenge of his Russian adversary. Balyko, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of a flawless 2-0 record in the ONE Friday Fights format, which includes a knockout victory over Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin in his last outing.
Before the main event billing, the stage will be set for a thrilling rematch, as Petgarfield Jitmuangnon and Numpangna Eaglemuaythai reignite their rivalry in a 140-pound catchweight muay thai duel. Their previous encounter in October 2023 was a thrilling affair, with Petgarfield securing a unanimous decision win following a grueling three-round battle. Numpangna, on the other hand, got back on track with a knockout win over Sho Ogawa and is fueled by the fervent desire to settle the score with his rival.
As anticipation mounts, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 57 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
140: Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree vs. Alexey Balyko (MT)
140: Petgarfield Jitmuangnon vs. Numpangna Eaglemuaythai (MT)
136: Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai vs. Thant Zin (MT)
132: Chalongsuk Jacksonmuaythai vs. Donking Yotharakmuaythai (MT)
126: Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset vs. Wanchuchai Kaewsamrit (MT)
145: Fabio Reis vs. Soe Lin Oo (MT)
145: Otop Or Kwanmuang vs. Parham Gheirati (MT)
140: Moe Htet Aung vs. Tomoya Maruyama (MT)
163: Mikhail Gritsanenko vs. Seiya Matsuda (MMA)
163: Khozhiniso Komoldinova vs. Akari Ogata (MMA)
