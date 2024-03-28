PBP ONE Friday Fights 57: Panrit vs Balyko ***FREE LIVE SHERDOG STREAM*** 3/29 7:30AM ET

GJg-Wwbsa-MAA1sj-F-format-jpg-name-large.jpg


www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 57

ONE Championship on Friday promises another feast of elite muay thai battles complemented by a pair of mixed martial arts bouts in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

Fight fans worldwide can anticipate another electrifying spectacle from ONE Championship, as ONE Friday Fights 57 descends upon the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. The weekly extravaganza promises a feast of elite muay thai battles complemented by a pair of mixed martial arts bouts. With a stacked card teeming with talent, onlookers can expect nothing short of a spectacle.

Taking center stage in the main event, Panrit Lukjaomaesaiwaree will take on Alexey Balyko in a gripping 140-pound muay thai showdown. Panrit, fresh off a stellar victory over Kongklai Annymuaythai, finds himself faced with the formidable challenge of his Russian adversary. Balyko, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of a flawless 2-0 record in the ONE Friday Fights format, which includes a knockout victory over Suakim Sor Jor Thongprajin in his last outing.

Before the main event billing, the stage will be set for a thrilling rematch, as Petgarfield Jitmuangnon and Numpangna Eaglemuaythai reignite their rivalry in a 140-pound catchweight muay thai duel. Their previous encounter in October 2023 was a thrilling affair, with Petgarfield securing a unanimous decision win following a grueling three-round battle. Numpangna, on the other hand, got back on track with a knockout win over Sho Ogawa and is fueled by the fervent desire to settle the score with his rival.

As anticipation mounts, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 57 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:

THE LINEUP​

 
