ONE Championship has set the stage for unparalleled excitement, as ONE Friday Fights 56 unveils its spectacle this Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event promises an exciting fusion of muay thai and mixed martial arts action, delivering an experience that transcends the ordinary.
The event is anchored by a bantamweight muay thai main event that pits Ferrari Fairtex against Mavlud Tupiev, with each combatant eager to extend his winning streak and elevate his status in the division. While Ferrari has emerged triumphant in his last three outings, Tupiev is coming off a pair of impressive victories of his own. The winner of the highly anticipated showdown could take a big step toward a potential six-figure contract with the company.
In another high-stakes showdown, Puengluang Baanramba seeks to maintain his undefeated run when he locks horns with Dentungtong Singha Mawynn in a flyweight muay thai encounter. Baanramba boasts an impressive 5-0 record, while Dentungtong aims to take the wind out of his opponent’s momentum and make a statement in the division.
As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 56 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
145: Ferrari Fairtex vs. Mavlud Tupiev (MT)
135: Puengluang Baanramba vs. Dentungtong Singha Mawynn (MT)
126: Kritpet PK Saenchai vs. Jelte Blommaert (MT)
130: Yodkritsada Sor Sommai vs. Sanpet Sor Salacheep (MT)
117: Tonglampoon FA Group vs. Kongsurin Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (MT)
112: Sungprab Lookpichit vs. Yodpayak Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (MT)
140: Furkan Karabag vs. Hiroyuki Ihara (MT)
115: Rak Erawan vs. Shuto Sato (MT)
125: Kara-Ool Changy vs. Gexi Sanlang (MMA)
155: Mikhail Gritsanenko vs. Rizwan Ali (MMA)
135: Sonrak Fairtex vs. Masaya Katsuno (MT)
118: Kaenlek Sor Chokmeechai vs. Ryuto Oinuma (MT)
