Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday will ignite with a storm of top-tier combat sports clashes at ONE Friday Fights 54. The event, as is customary practice with the format, features a string of solid muay thai and mixed martial arts action for fans to dive into.
The marquee attraction pits unbeaten star Aslamjon Ortikov against Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn in a 129-pound catchweight muay thai showdown. The pair of 21-year-old knockout artists are set engage in combat for the chance to earn a six-figure contract with the premier combat sports organization. The stacked 13-bout event also features the return of the of Road to ONE: Thailand winner Celest Hansen, up-and-coming knockout phenom Suriyanlek Por Yenying and unbeaten MMA rising stars Ismail Khan, Yryskeldi Duisheev and Sanzhar Zakirov. It also marks the ONE Championship debut of highly touted British striker George Mouzakitis.
As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 54 streams live to Sherdog.com at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP129: Aslamjon Ortikov vs. Watcharaphon Singha Mawynn (MT)
132: Suriyanlek Por Yenying vs. Pompet PK Saenchai (MT)
112: Khunsuk Sor Dechapan vs. Tubtimthong Sor Jor Lekmuangnon (MT)
112: Petbanrai Singha Mawynn vs. Petrit Nokkhao Kormor11 (MT)
118: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang vs. Jaoinsee PK Saenchai (MT)
117: Nongchamp Luckybuntherng vs. Yoddoi Kaewsamrit (MT)
145: George Mouzakitis vs. Ferzan Cicek (MT)
115: Celest Hansen vs. Francisca Vera (MT)
135: Ismail Khan vs. Yryskeldi Duisheev (MMA)
128: Petlampun Muadablampang vs. Hiroto Sameshima (MT)
145: Rustam Yunusov vs. Joel Barrett (MT)
143: Nonthakit Tor Morsi vs. Koki Saito (MT)
125: Ryosuke Honda vs. Sanzhar Zakirov (MMA)