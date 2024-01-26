ONE Championship makes its long-awaited return to the Japanese capital on January 28, as some of the most iconic combat sports athletes in modern-day history converge at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. In the headline attraction, two of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers on the planet will compete in an epic World Title super-fight for the ages.Reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has looked invincible over the past few years, having used his brilliant skills, furious speed, and devastating knockout power to rip apart the competition, including Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.But now, Superlek will put his coveted belt on the line against three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa, a true living legend who has dominated almost every single opponent who has ever stood across from him.In addition, ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo will defend his gold against European rival Tommy Langaker in a rematch of their June 2023 classic. Also, Japanese legend and former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Shinya Aoki will collide with American phenom Sage Northcutt in a matchup that’s been nearly three years in the making!