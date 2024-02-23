PBP PFL vs. Bellator: Champs, Sat. 2/24, 12:30 PM ET/9:30 AM PT PBP Discussion Thread

vohqzvu.jpeg


Saturday 2.24.2024 at 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT
U.S. Broadcast: iPPV DAZN Prelims: YouTube / ESPN+
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
MMA Bouts: 11


PFL vs. Bellator: Champs - Main Card (iPPV DAZN, 3PM ET / 12PM PT)
265: Renan Ferreira (12-3-0, 3 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (31-7-0, 1 NC)
185: Impa Kasanganay (15-3-0) vs. Johnny Eblen (14-0-0)
182: Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) vs. Jason Jackson (17-4-0)
265: Bruno Cappelozza (15-6-0, 1 NC) vs. Vadim Nemkov (16-2-0, 1 NC)
205: Thiago Santos (22-11-0, 1 NC) vs. Yoel Romero (15-7-0)
155: Clay Collard (24-11-0, 1 NC) vs. AJ McKee Jr. (21-1-0)

PFL vs. Bellator: Champs - Prelims (YouTube / ESPN+, 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT)
155: Henry Corrales (21-7-0) vs. Aaron Pico (12-4-0)
155: Biaggio Ali Walsh (0-0-0) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (1-0-0)
165: Claressa Shields (1-1-0) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (1-2-0)
145: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (7-1-0) vs. Edukondala Rao (5-1-0)
129 Ammy: Malik Basahel (0-0-0) vs. Vinicius Pereira (0-0-0)


PFL vs. Bellator: Champs Weigh-Ins Results:
Renan Ferreira (263.2) vs. Ryan Bader (231.1)
Impa Kasanganay (185.8) vs. Johnny Eblen (185.5)
Gabriel Braga ()* vs. Patricio Pitbull (145.9)
Ray Cooper III (182.4) vs. Jason Jackson (182.1)
Bruno Cappelozza (236) vs. Vadim Nemkov (238.1)
Thiago Santos (205) vs. Yoel Romero (205)
Clay Collard (155.5) vs. AJ McKee Jr. (154.8)
Henry Corrales (155.7) vs. Aaron Pico (155.7)
Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.5) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (152.6)
Claressa Shields (164.4) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (164.6)
Abdullah Al-Qahtani (146) vs. Edukondala Rao (145.7)
Malik Basahel (124.9) vs. Vinicius Pereira (129.2)**

* Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull is off after Braga was ruled unable to compete, per the promotion.
** Vinicius Pereira missed weight (129.2) Basahel vs. Pereira will now be contested at 129 lbs.


Ceremonial Weigh-Ins:



Live Prelims:



Odds:
3200.png



Sportsbook:
Prelims - https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/pfl-vs-bellator-2-24-12-30pm-et-prelims.24574/
Main card - https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/pfl-vs-bellator-2-24-2pm-et-main-card.24575/





fc9RiCD.png
HCS said:
What the hell? I only just found out about this awesome card because Jed I. Goodman tweeted about it. Why isn't this in the Heavys?
Yeah it's an awesome card. The worldwide section covers many organizations. You're welcome to spend more time here. There's a lot of great cards throughout the weekend. The PbP will probably be moved to the heavies before it starts. Love the doggo in your av.
 
BowserJr said:
Are any belts or maybe new belts on the line?
The two champion vs champion fights get a new belt there's another thread with pictures.

This card just getting worse by the day really far from the spirit of all champions vs champions.
At this point I'm expecting Ferreira to get hurt backstage too.

Edit is Ali grandkid actually getting a real fight? Or is this amateur stuff.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
The two champion vs champion fights get a new belt there's another thread with pictures.

This card just getting worse by the day really far from the spirit of all champions vs champions.
At this point I'm expecting Ferreira to get hurt backstage too.

Edit is Ali grandkid actually getting a real fight? Or is this amateur stuff.
Can't really blame the promotion, the original card was great, just two bouts fell apart, one of them last minute as well

Should have been Pico vs. Pitbull tbh but alas
 
TorontoTO said:
Can't really blame the promotion, the original card was great, just two bouts fell apart, one of them last minute as well

Should have been Pico vs. Pitbull tbh but alas
Scrapping the ww championship so we can watch a fat Cooper be awful is definitely on them. Should have gotten Sy or umalatov and kept in ww.

And I don't know what happened with Cyborg and Larissa but surely they could have gotten one of them vs other promotion instead we get to see Clarissa shields.
 
Mmmmmmma1234 said:
Scrapping the ww championship so we can watch a fat Cooper be awful is definitely on them. Should have gotten Sy or umalatov and kept in ww.

And I don't know what happened with Cyborg and Larissa but surely they could have gotten one of them vs other promotion instead we get to see Clarissa shields.
Why is Cooper Vs Jackson at MW?

Gio said:
 
How many are title fights?

109606-3938163.png
 
BEATDOWNS said:
How many are title fights?

109606-3938163.png
"The PFL and Bellator titles won’t be on the line Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, however the winner of each champion vs. champion matchup will go home with special title belt + ring. Those eligible for this special title belt are the main event and co-main event competitors."

 
Gio said:
"The PFL and Bellator titles won’t be on the line Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, however the winner of each champion vs. champion matchup will go home with special title belt + ring. Those eligible for this special title belt are the main event and co-main event competitors."

lol still doesn't answer my question. How many bouts are for this special title?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
lol still doesn't answer my question. How many bouts are for this special title?
Fighters in main and co-main event are eligible for the special belt, so two (2) bouts are for the special titles (Ferreira, Bader, Kasanganay, and Eblen could win it). It's written on the last sentence of my reply.
<Oku01>
 
Gio said:
Fighters in main and co-main event are eligible for the special belt, so two (2) bouts are for the special titles (Ferreira, Bader, Kasanganay, and Eblen could win it). It's written on the last sentence of my reply.
<Oku01>
I'm dumb lol but there was supposed to be 3 title fight but i for got about Pitbull vs Jesus Pinedo and that Pinedo pulled out. It's kinda weird how they are promoting it like yeah current champs and former camps lol it's not very clear plus they are 3X5 round fights which isn't normal for title fights.
 
I kinda feel like betting on Bader.. we know he is just going to wrestle the big fella.. he’s in the plus money.. worth it? I know he could get KOd but styles wise this favors him.
 
